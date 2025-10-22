RED Semiconductor Launches Ordo1 to Accelerate Edge AI Innovation

RED Semiconductor Logo James Lewis, CEO, RED Semiconductor Oliver Jones, CEO, Aion Silicon

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RED Semiconductor International Ltd. has launched Ordo1, a new IP core designed for RISC V processors, and announced its membership in RISC V International.Ordo1 is a versatile AI and flow control accelerator, based on RED’s VISC architecture, aimed at enabling energy efficient, high performance edge AI applications across multiple industries.“Ordo1 represents a step-change in delivering high performance AI at the edge, where power and efficiency matter most. With the support of strategic partners like Aion Silicon and Codasip , our entry into RISC V International, and the backing of experienced early stage investors, RED is well positioned to bring this critical capability to market at scale.”— James Lewis, CEO, RED SemiconductorRED’s membership in RISC V International further strengthens its commitment to open standards and ecosystem collaboration, enabling greater alignment with industry partners.Ordo1 Performance, enabled by VISC architectureOrdo1 addresses the growing demand for real time, low power AI processing at the edge by delivering substantial gains in speed and efficiency. For real-time continuous algorithmic computation on high bandwidth data streams–like multi-sensor fusion AI and cryptography– Ordo1 achieves at least 500% acceleration on matrix heavy workloads and reduces power consumption by >90% compared to baseline RISC V implementations. A significantly reduced codebase, >100 times smaller than standard approaches, simplifies development and accelerates deployment.Ordo1’s VISC logic integrates into just 20% of the area of a baseline RISC V processor, keeping die size and bill of materials low for cost sensitive applications. Additionally, the architecture provides intrinsic protection against common attack surfaces, supporting secure deployment in regulated and mission critical environments.Aion Silicon PartnershipAs part of its strategy to accelerate commercial adoption, RED has partnered with Aion Silicon to deliver both test silicon and hardened implementations of VISC.This collaboration supports rapid evaluation and deployment, offering customers the flexibility of off the shelf reference silicon or tailored IP solutions. Aion Silicon (formerly Sondrel) is a trusted partner in high-performance semiconductor design for working with leading System-on-Chip (SoC) ASIC companies targeting AI, automotive, 5G, networking, and other applications.“RED has developed a compelling technology that addresses real and immediate demand in the market. We’re excited to support the delivery of test silicon and hardened IP that will make VISC integration more accessible to a broad range of customers and use cases.”— Oliver Jones, CEO, Aion SiliconBusiness MomentumRED Semiconductor has closed a seven figure Seed+ funding round, with institutional and private venture capital, to accelerate development and commercialization of its VISC architecture. Ordo1 is the first product resulting from this investment.In addition to private capital, RED has secured revenues from a series of competitive EU innovation grants. This combination of equity and non dilutive funding provides a strong foundation for scaling engineering, customer engagements, and IP licensing.RED previously announced a continuing partnership with Codasip to integrate VISC into Codasip’s high-performance RISC-V cores. RED is also part of the Silicon Catalyst Semiconductor Incubator.To support expanding customer interest and product development, RED is growing its engineering team, adding expertise in AI software and processor microarchitecture.Companies seeking low power, high performance AI acceleration should contact RED Semiconductor for evaluations and tailored solutions.About RED SemiconductorRED Semiconductor is a UK-based semiconductor company developing advanced processor architectures for the AI era. Focused on accelerating low-power algorithmic workloads at the edge, RED’s VISC architecture enables high-performance computing in energy-constrained environments. With a commitment to open standards through RISC-V and a roadmap rooted in real-world applications, RED delivers secure, efficient, and scalable IP solutions for global innovators in healthcare, industry, and beyond.

