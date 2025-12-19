The Groovalution Returns With a Sultry New Track 'Toxic Love'

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Groovalution returns to the scene with their upcoming single “Toxic Love,” a sultry track that balances a dreamy melody with emotionally heavy lyricism.

At the heart of the release is legendary producer and percussionist Terry Santiel, who serves as the band’s creative glue. Santiel’s musical approach centers on honoring the song above all else—allowing each track to breathe, evolve, and uncover an identity.

“I am a firm believer that we have to live for the song,” said Santiel. “You can’t live for the session. I live for the songs—each with a different vibe and feeling.”

That philosophy is seen throughout the band’s upcoming release, “Toxic Love.”

In this track, the guitar shines through, evoking a dreamlike nostalgic feel, while the lyrics explore darker emotional terrain. The song thrives on contrast, particularly in the interplay between the softness of ellee ven’s pitch and the raw intensity of Prodeje’s lyrics.

As a producer, Santiel emphasizes careful listening and cohesion. “Listen to all facets of the music,” he explains. “Listen to everything and see if it’s working together.” His attention to detail comes from a lifetime of representing the musical vision of artists.

Santiel began his storied career at just seventeen years old, playing drums on recordings for legendary Motown artists including The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, and Smokey Robinson. Santiel’s innovative sound has also led to him playing on the road, touring with some of the world’s most iconic artists, including Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, and Justin Timberlake.

Today, he brings that wealth of experience to The Groovalution, where he not only guides sound production but also assembles a collective of musical legends, including Kern Brantley and Jeffrey Motley.

After decades of tailoring his musical talents to support other artists, Santiel now embraces the freedom of uninhibited creativity with The Groovalution—a freedom that fuels the band’s evolving sound and collaborative spirit.

As he continues to serve as the connective force behind the group, Santiel hopes that listeners simply get the opportunity to experience what they’re building together. “I just want people to get a chance to hear what we’re doing,” he said. “That’s the most important thing.”

For a chance to experience Terry Santiel’s bold musical production, stream The Groovalution’s reflective, complex, and deeply nostalgic single, “Toxic Love.”

“Toxic Love” will be available on all major streaming platforms starting January 14.

