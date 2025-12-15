The Groovalution Announces New Single ‘Toxic Love’ Featuring Guitarist Randy Bowland

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Groovalution, the genre-blending creative collective led by ellee ven, will usher in the new year with their release of their single, “Toxic Love” on January 14. The bold track fuses intensity, soul, and emotional depth with the contributions of the Grammy nominated guitarist, Randy Bowland.

“Toxic Love” leans into The Groovalution’s signature blend of funk, soul, and electronica while exploring the pull and danger of unhealthy attachments.

Bowland’s guitar work brings the narrative to life—fluid, expressive, and charged with emotional nuance. “Randy understands the instrument. He knows how to deliver emotion and play to it,” says ellee ven.

Bowland’s love affair with the guitar began at age seven, when his parents gifted him the real instrument after seeing how fixated he was by his toy guitars. By the age of nine, he was performing in jazz nightclubs, learning from seasoned neighborhood musicians who recognized his talent and often chaperoned him to gigs.

Bowland’s commitment to his craft has led him to playing alongside musical greats like Sting. His sultry melodies have also led to high-profile performances at the Oscars, the Soul Train Awards, and the White House.

As one of the newest members of The Groovalution, Bowland brings depth and originality. Whether providing subtle textures or delivering a blazing lead, he knows precisely when to step forward—and when to play in service of the song.

His work on “Toxic Love” exemplifies this balance.

“Toxic Love” will soon be available on all major streaming platforms. The song pushes forward The Groovalution’s mission of promoting creativity, authenticity, and heart-centered self-expression.

