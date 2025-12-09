ellee ven and The Groovalution Greet Gotham with Sora-Powered Music Video 'I Know So'

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season, ellee ven and The Groovalution are launching a city-wide campaign in support of ellee ven’s new single, “I Know So,” inviting New Yorkers to pause, tune into what’s good, and celebrate the glimmers of hope that still shine through an overwhelming news cycle.

Inspired by the belief that creativity can cut through the noise, the campaign encourages people to reconnect with optimism—even as headlines are increasingly defined by tragedy, conflict, and collective fatigue.

At the center of the initiative is the upcoming Sora-powered music video for “I Know So,” created using OpenAI’s revolutionary video-generation technology. “I Know So,” will be broadcast round the clock in taxis, on billboards and punctuated by live performances. The Groovalution collaborated using Sora to build a surreal, uplifting visual world that reflects the song’s message: clarity, confidence, and choosing goodness despite uncertainty.

“We wanted to build something joyful—something that reminds people that inspiration is still possible,” says ellee ven. “This campaign and this video are about reminding ourselves to tune into ourselves while enjoying technology for creative solutions.”

The Groovalution’s use of Sora comes at a transformative moment for the music and technology landscape. Major industry players—including Warner Music Group and Suno—have recently entered groundbreaking agreements aimed at reshaping AI’s role in music creation. These partnerships promote licensed, ethical, and artist-controlled AI, signaling a new era in which technology enhances, rather than replaces, human creativity.

Within this momentum, The Groovalution positions its work with Sora as a real-time example of responsible artistic innovation. The video for “I Know So” uses AI not as a shortcut, but as a tool for amplifying meaning, emotion, and imagination—mirroring the brand’s mission to empower sophisticated free spirits through expressive, forward-thinking art.

For more information, updates, and the release of the “I Know So” music video, visit www.thegroovalution.com.

