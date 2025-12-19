RE: Traffic Alert - Plank Rd, Ferrisburgh

Roadway is open again

From: Deslauriers, Katherine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Friday, December 19, 2025 9:27 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic Alert - Plank Rd, Ferrisburgh

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Plank Rd, Ferrisburgh has both lanes obstructed in the area of intersection with Mossy Grove due to a powerline(s) down.

This incident is expected to last for 2-4 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.