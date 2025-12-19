Vroozi Included in The Accounts Payable Invoice Automation Software Landscape, Q4 2025

Vroozi's AI-powered platform automates invoice processing and accounts payable workflows

For us, being included in Forrester's research is a meaningful testament to the work we're doing. Our platform ... frees up teams to focus on work that actually matters to the business.” — Shaz Khan, Co-founder and CEO, Vroozi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vroozi, a leading provider of AI-powered procurement and accounts payable automation solutions, today announced its inclusion in Forrester's Accounts Payable Invoice Automation Software Landscape, Q4 2025 report."For us, being included in Forrester's research is a meaningful testament to the work we're doing," said Shaz Khan, Co-founder and CEO of Vroozi. "AP teams shouldn't be stuck chasing down paper invoices and manually keying in data. Our platform handles that heavy lifting automatically, giving finance leaders the visibility they need while freeing up their teams to focus on work that actually matters to the business."The full report, The Accounts Payable Invoice Automation Software Landscape, Q4 2025, is available to Forrester subscribers and for purchase at forrester.com Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here About VrooziVroozi is a leading provider of AI-powered procurement and spend management software that enables businesses to streamline purchasing, control costs, and make smarter spending decisions. Combining advanced artificial intelligence with a user-friendly interface, Vroozi's cloud-based platform empowers organizations to automate procurement workflows, enhance spend visibility, and strengthen supplier relationships. Serving both enterprise and mid-market businesses across diverse industries, Vroozi drives efficiency and cost savings in procurement operations, helping companies achieve strategic value from their procurement investments. For more information, visit www.vroozi.com

