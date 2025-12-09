Vroozi Named to 2025/26 ProcureTech100 List of Top Digital Procurement Solutions

Vroozi Named to 2025/26 ProcureTech100

Recognition reflects Vroozi's AI-powered platform that gives procurement teams complete spend visibility and control

This reinforces our focus on solving real procurement pain points – giving teams full spend visibility and automating mundane tasks so they can focus on work that actually moves the business forward.” — Shaz Khan, Cofounder and CEO, Vroozi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vroozi, a leading provider of AI-powered procurement and accounts payable automation solutions, today announced its selection to the 2025/26 ProcureTech100, the annual list celebrating the 100 most pioneering digital procurement solutions shaping the future of the industry.The ProcureTech100, now in its fifth year, enters a new chapter as Art of Procurement takes over stewardship of the highly respected, peer-driven program. The 2025/26 list was selected by a panel of executive judges representing procurement leaders, innovators, and practitioners from around the world."Being recognized by the ProcureTech100 is an honor, especially given the caliber of companies on this list," said Shaz Khan, Cofounder and CEO of Vroozi. "For us, it reinforces our focus on solving real procurement pain points – giving teams full visibility into their spend and automating the mundane tasks so they can focus on work that actually moves the business forward."The official announcement of this year’s 100 providers took place during a live webinar on December 9. The 2025/26 ProcureTech100 Yearbook was also released during the event, offering insights into the technologies and emerging trends reshaping procurement.Access the event recording here:About VrooziVroozi is a leading provider of AI-powered procurement and spend management software that enables businesses to streamline purchasing, control costs, and make smarter spending decisions. Combining advanced artificial intelligence with a user-friendly interface, Vroozi’s cloud-based platform empowers organizations to automate procurement workflows, enhance spend visibility, and strengthen supplier relationships. Serving both enterprise and mid-market businesses across diverse industries, Vroozi drives efficiency and cost savings in procurement operations, helping companies achieve strategic value from their procurement investments. For more information, visit www.vroozi.com About the ProcureTech100The ProcureTech100 identifies and celebrates the most innovative digital procurement solutions worldwide. Now led by Art of Procurement, the program highlights the technologies and companies shaping the future of procurement across categories including automation, intelligence, supplier engagement, risk, and sustainability. Learn more at https://www.procuretech100.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.