Vroozi Procurement Marketplace Now Available on SAP Store

By integrating with SAP S/4HANA, Vroozi Procurement Marketplace delivers streamlined purchasing and spend control to SAP customers

Our marketplace gives customers that consumer-like shopping experience, for everything from MRO supplies to office equipment, keeping all the purchasing data/compliance controls flowing back into SAP.” — Jason Didday, Head of Strategic Partnerships & Alliances, Vroozi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vroozi today announced that its Vroozi Procurement Marketplace is now available on SAP® Store , the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Vroozi Procurement Marketplace integrates with SAP S/4HANA and SAP ECC and delivers unified supplier catalogs, AI-powered search, and real-time spend visibility to organizations.“Having spent the first half of my career at SAP, I’ve seen how partner solutions fill critical gaps for customers,” said Jason Didday, Head of Strategic Partnerships & Alliances at Vroozi. "Most SAP users aren't procurement professionals – they're engineers, facility managers, or office administrators who just need to quickly find and order everyday items. Our marketplace gives them that consumer-like shopping experience for everything from MRO supplies to office equipment, while keeping all the purchasing data and compliance controls flowing back into SAP."Key Capabilities of the Vroozi Procurement Marketplace:- Bolt-On Marketplace Integration: Connects Vroozi Procurement Marketplace directly to SAP S/4HANA (public and private cloud) as a lightweight add-on that deploys in weeks, not months- AI-Powered Catalog Search: Query multiple supplier catalogs simultaneously using AI-powered search technology to find products faster across your entire supplier network- Unified Product Database: Consolidates all supplier product content and pricing into a single database, eliminating scattered catalogs and ensuring price accuracy- Integrated Spend Analytics: View company-wide procurement spending across all suppliers and categories with built-in analytics for better cost control and decision-making- SAP BTP Foundation: Built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) for secure, native document exchange and workflow synchronization between Vroozi and SAP S/4HANAThe Vroozi Procurement Marketplace is built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) leveraging SAP Integration Suite to integrate with SAP S/4HANA.SAP Store, found at store.sap.com , delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.To learn more about Vroozi and its availability in the SAP Store, visit www.vroozi.com and SAPStore.About VrooziVroozi is a leading provider of AI-powered procurement and spend management software that enables businesses to streamline purchasing, control costs, and make smarter spending decisions. Combining advanced artificial intelligence with a user-friendly interface, Vroozi’s cloud-based platform empowers organizations to automate procurement workflows, enhance spend visibility, and strengthen supplier relationships. Serving both enterprise and mid-market businesses across diverse industries, Vroozi drives efficiency and cost savings in procurement operations, helping companies achieve strategic value from their procurement investments. For more information, visit www.vroozi.com

