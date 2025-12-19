DHS OFFERS EVEN GREATER TRANSPARENCY: Adds Another 5,000 Criminal Illegal Aliens to WOW.DHS.GOV

These 15,000 criminal illegal aliens are a mere fraction of the total criminal illegal aliens DHS has arrested over the last year

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced a major update to its new critically-acclaimed “Worst of the Worst” website (wow.dhs.gov), adding another 5,000 criminal illegal aliens to the growing list of 15,000 and counting criminal illegal aliens found on WOW.dhs.gov.

The webpage makes it easy for viewers to search based on location, and to see some of the criminal illegal aliens that have been arrested and removed from their communities thanks to President Donald Trump and U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s leadership. Criminal histories of those listed includes terrorism, homicide, rape, kidnapping, robbery, and assault. This webpage will continue to be updated at regular intervals.

“The new Worst of the Worst website is a valuable tool that lets Americans know which dangerous criminal illegal aliens the Trump Administration has removed from their communities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “This new update represents just a small sample of the total number of arrests we’ve made – 70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens that have been charge or convicted of a crime in the United States.”

Some of the latest examples, as seen on the website, include:

Oscar Chan, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and a member of the gang Surenos, arrested in Reno, Nevada. His convictions include rape with weapon, robbery, kidnapping, and kidnap to sexually assault.

Florin Mozdrogan, a criminal illegal alien from Romania, arrested in Tucson, Arizona. His criminal convictions include terrorism, Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), stolen property, and shoplifting.

William Molina-Ochoa, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and a member of the gang Surenos, arrested in Welch, West Virginia. His criminal convictions include aggravated assault, robbery, amphetamine possession, larceny, illegal reentry, drug possession, and synthetic narcotic possession.

Luis Iglesias Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, arrested in Dallas, Texas, and with a final order of removal from October 26, 2021. His criminal convictions include homicide, larceny, assault, and aggravated assault – weapon.

Wilfran Cruz Mejia, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, arrested in Plymouth, Massachusetts. His criminal convictions include homicide, possession stolen vehicle, cocaine – sell, larceny, aggravated assault – weapon, assault, aggravated assault – gun, and larceny – from auto.

Alexandr Remorenko, a criminal illegal alien from Russia, arrested in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. His criminal convictions include rape, incest with minor, sex assault – sodomy, enticement of minor for indecent purposes, exploitation of a minor, aggravated assault, and contributing to delinquency of minor.

