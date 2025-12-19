This Christmas, These Worst of Worst Murderers, Pedophiles, and Violent Assailant Criminal Illegal Aliens Are Off American Streets

Americans can now see the heinous criminals ICE is removing from their communities by visiting wow.dhs.gov

WASHINGTON –– U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country, including those convicted of murder, rape of a child, and assault.

“As families complete last minute Christmas preparations, they can feel a bit more holiday cheer knowing ICE is working around the clock to get the worst of the worst illegal aliens OUT of our communities,” said a DHS Spokesperson. “Yesterday’s arrests include criminal illegal aliens convicted for heinous crimes including murderers, pedophiles, and violent assailants. All Americans want for Christmas is criminal illegal aliens off their streets, and our law enforcement is delivering that gift for communities across our nation.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Southchay Chareunsack, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted for murder, abuse of a corpse, armed robbery, narcotics violations, aggravated assault, firearms violations, and other weapons offenses in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jorge Luis Pena, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for two counts of statutory rape of a child and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14-years-old in Boston, Massachusetts.

Jose Martin Santiago, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Harris County, Texas.

Carlos Fernandez-Rivera, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for homicide, assault, and a weapon offense in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Santos Roque Quinteros, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for felony breaking and/or entering in Pitt County, North Carolina.

# # #