New Orleans: Operation Catahoula Crunch Nabs Criminal Illegal Alien Drug Dealers, Hit-and-Run Criminals, and Domestic Abusers

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) continues to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens across the New Orleans, Louisiana area during Operation Catahoula Crunch. Since operations began on December 3, 2025, DHS has arrested about 370 illegal aliens.

“While sanctuary city politicians have refused to do their job, DHS is making the New Orleans community safer as it continues to arrest illegal alien drug dealers, hit-and-run criminals, and one monster who was convicted for arson and threatening a person with intent to terrorize. I hope that sanctuary politicians will say thank you to the men and women who are putting their lives on the line to get these criminals off the streets,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Secretary Noem has been VERY CLEAR: DHS does not pick and choose which laws we enforce and which we don’t; under President Trump we are restoring law and order. No matter when and where, DHS will find, arrest, and deport ALL criminal illegal aliens.”

Below are some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested over the weekend during Operation Catahoula Crunch:

Juan Carlos Medina-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for manufacturing/distribution/possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule II-controlled substance, driving without a license, and obstruction of justice and previously arrested for manufacturing/distribution/possession of marijuana.

Raul Cabrera-Perdomo, a previously removed criminal illegal alien from Honduras with an immigration warrant, convicted for illegal re-entry and previously arrested for careless operation of a vehicle and driving without a license.

Victor Garcia-Ramirez, a twice-removed criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for illegal re-entry THREE times and previously arrested for assault and driving while intoxicated.

Angel Rocha-Marquez, a twice-removed criminal illegal alien from Mexico and identified as the driver in a 2022 smuggling operation, convicted for illegal use of a weapon and previously arrested for domestic abuse battery and driving while intoxicated.

Marlon Adolfo Jiron-Castro, a previously removed criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, arson, burglary, possession of a control substance, and illegal entry and previously arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Alex Canu-Gonzalez, a previously removed criminal illegal alien from Guatemala with an active warrant out of Arlington, Virginia, convicted for illegal re-entry and previously arrested for driving without a license.

Jorge Misael Galiego-Jeronimo, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, previously arrested for narcotics activity (manufacturing, selling, smuggling) and environmental crimes (clandestine landing, laboratories, cultivating) in his home country of Guatemala.

Lydia Corrales Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, previously arrested for inflicting corporal injury on spouse.

Filadelfo Sis-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, previously arrested for driving while intoxicated and hit-and-run.

Edras Natanael Berrios-Torres, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador issued an order of a removal in February 2025, previously arrested for driving while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without a license.

Dennis Jared Rios-Morales, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, previously arrested for manufacturing/distribution/possession of marijuana, driving without a license, and a traffic offense.

Sergio Yobany Lopez-Mejia, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, previously arrested for hit-and-run and driving without a license.

