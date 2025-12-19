Adjustment to Registration Service for Mail Item Containing Goods

MACAU, December 19 - In accordance with the regulations of the Universal Postal Union and the announcements of destination postal administrations, with effect from January 1, 2026, the registration service for mail item containing goods will be available only to the following destinations:

Albania, Austria, Bhutan, Belize, Curacao, Egypt, Great Britain, Georgia, Gibraltar, Greece, Guatemala, Indonesia, Ireland, Jersey, Lebanon, Lithuania, Myanmar, Mongolia, Malta, Mexico, New Zealand, Slovenia, Thailand.

If sending mail item containing goods to destinations not listed above, tracking and a signature of receipt upon delivery are required, customers may use the EMS or Parcel service.

Registration service for Macao local mail (both documents and goods), as well as for outbound mail item containing documents, will remain unchanged.