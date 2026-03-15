Ethiopia's Aklilu Asfaw and Kenya's Fridah Mweu win the 2026 Sands China Macao International 10K

MACAU, March 15 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, Sands China Ltd. and the General Association of Athletics of Macau, the 2026 Sands China Macao International 10K was held today (15 March). The 10K race started at 7 a.m. and the Fun Run started at 7:40 a.m. at Sai Van Lake Square. Ethiopia’s Aklilu Asfaw and Kenya’s Fridah Mweu were crowned the overall champions in the men’s and women’s 10K.

All participants in this year’s Macao International 10K started at the Sai Van Lake Square. The 10K race participants were the first to cross the Sai Van Bridge and then ran through the Cotai Strip before reaching the finish line at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium. The Fun Run participants started afterward and also crossed the Sai Van Bridge to finish at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium. The participants had the opportunity to not only enjoy the fun of long-distance running, but also to appreciate Macao’s distinctive urban appeal through the city landscapes and cultural performances along the racecourse.

The men’s 10K race was fierce competitive among the leading runners before they entered the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium for the finish. Ethiopia’s Aklilu Asfaw prevailed in a tight finish with a time 28:47, one second faster than Kenya’s Ezekiel Tiepus. Martin Njenga from Kenya completed the top three in 29:00.

Kenyan athletes dominated the podium in the women’s 10K race, with Fridah Mweu securing the title in another close finish at 32:21, just one second ahead of defending champion Cintia Chepngeno. Clare Ndiwa came third with a time of 32:31.

In the Macao men’s and women’s athlete category, Ip Seng Tou and Hoi Long won with times of 33:20 and 38:49, respectively. Wong Chin Wa and Chan Yin Cheung placed second and third in the Macao men’s athlete category, while Chao Kin I and Chio Tong Tong rounded out the top three in the Macao women’s athlete category.

The winners in the other categories are as follows:

10K Fun Run Category Men’s Women’s Men’s Women’s A Martin Njenga Evangeline Kathenya Ho Chi In Wong Cheok Fei B Keino Kipchumba Chao Kin I Leong Chin Hei Cheong I Man C James Maregu Chio Tong Tong Ieong Kin Kuan Leung Sin Yee D Lok Wai Kin Fong Choi Wa -- --

Guests attending the event included Ms. Lei Si Leng, Acting President of the Sports Bureau; Dr. Wilfred Wong, Executive Vice Chairman of Sands China Ltd.; Mr. Chan Pou Sin, President of the General Association of Athletics of Macau; Mr. Mok Chi Hang, Vice President of the Sports Bureau; Mr. Andy Kobel, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Parisian Macao; Mr. Paulo Cheong, Senior Vice President of Human Resources of Sands China Ltd.; and Dr. DeVonne Iao, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Resort Marketing of Sands China Ltd., among others.

The popular ‘Sands 10K Presents: The FUNkiest Costume Award’ was held again this year. Themed ‘East Meets West Run’, the event encouraged runners to integrate Chinese and Western cultural elements into their costumes, highlighting Macao’s unique appeal as a hub of Chinese and Western cultures. The winners were announced and awarded prizes after the races.

Participants who successfully completed the race within the time limit can check their results at www.macao10k.com or the ‘Macao 10K’ mobile app, and download their certificate at www.marathon-photos.com starting from 31 March.

For more information about the race, please visit the official website at www.macao10k.com, refer to the ‘Macao 10K’ mobile app, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.