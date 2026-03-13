2026 Sands China Macao International 10K to be held this Sunday

MACAU, March 13 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, Sands China Ltd. and the General Association of Athletics of Macau (AGAM), the 2026 Sands China Macao International 10K will be held on 15 March. The Organizing Committee held a pre-event press conference today (13 March) to announce event details and relevant information and arrange for a number of invited long-distance runners to meet the media.

Participants to vie for the championship in different categories

The 2026 Sands China Macao International 10K has attracted runners from 38 countries and regions. On the event day, the starting shot for the10K race will sound at 7 a.m., followed by the Fun Run at 7:40 a.m., both from the starting line at the Sai Van Lake Square. The 10K course runs along the Sai Van Bridge and the Cotai Strip and ends at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, while the Fun Run course runs along the Sai Van Bridge and also concludes at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium. A host of athletes from Mainland China, Kenya, Ethiopia, Morocco, Bahrain, and Hong Kong, China have been invited to compete, including the last year’s women’s champion, Cintia Chepngeno from Kenya. Macao representatives Wong Chin Wa and Hoi Long will also be competing with other runners.

Ms. Lei Si Leng, Acting President of the Sports Bureau, said in her speech that the event this year has seen an enthusiastic response since registration began, reflecting its growing influence and high popularity among local and international running enthusiasts alike. The racecourse this year traverses cross-sea bridges, iconic landmarks, coastal scenery, and famous attractions. She expressed her hope that participants would not only enjoy a pleasant racing experience but also take the time to appreciate Macao’s unique urban charm and cultural heritage, savor local delicacies, and indulge in shopping. This would fully leverage the synergy of major sporting events, driving the development of the sports industry and other related sectors.

Mr. Paulo Cheong, Senior Vice President of Human Resources of Sands China Ltd., stated that ‘Sands China is truly honoured to collaborate with the Sports Bureau and the General Association of Athletics of Macau to develop this event into an annual international spectacle. In our understanding, the significance of organizing sporting events does not lie with the events themselves, but how they can connect culture, sports and tourism to drive the diverse development of Macao. Sands China has been actively supporting Macao’s “tourism + sports” development strategy, and has constantly contributed to the city’s long-term growth by organizing large-scale events and international competitions.’

Mr. Chan Pou Sin, President of the General Association of Athletics of Macau, hopes that this event can further inspire residents’ enthusiasm for sports, promote healthy lifestyles, and continue to popularize and elevate athletics in Macao.

Entry and storage times

To ensure the race proceeds in an orderly manner, the Organizing Committee has set time limits for entering the start area. Participants who fail to enter in time will not be able to join the competition. Time limit applies to both the 10K and the Fun Run races. Participants who are unable to complete the race within the time limit must leave the racecourse in accordance with the arrangements specified by the Organizing Committee.

Race Category Start Area Closing Time Start Time Time Limit Finish Time 10K 06:50 07:00 1 hr 40 mins 08:40 Fun Run 07:30 07:40 1 hr 15 mins 08:55

Participants who need to store their personal belongings can go to the storage area at the Sai Van Lake Square starting 5:30 a.m. on the event day and complete the procedure before 6:45 a.m. (10K) or 7:20 a.m. (Fun Run). After the event, they can collect their belongings by presenting their bib on the ground floor of the Olympics Sports Centre–Aquatic Centre between 8:20 a.m. and 11 a.m. To avoid late entry to the start area, participants are advised to arrive at the venue early for depositing their personal belongings. Items that are not deposited at the storage area will be left unattended.

Costume award to spice up the event

The popular ‘Sands 10K Presents: The FUNkiest Costume Award’ will return this year and is open to participants of both the 10K and Fun Run races. Themed ‘East Meets West Run’, the year’s award encourages runners to integrate Chinese and Western cultural elements into their costumes. Runners should highlight Macao’s unique appeal as a hub of Chinese and Western cultures by, for example, incorporating elements of traditional Chinese and Portugues attire, or drawing inspiration from the European style featured in the resorts of Sands China Ltd.

Participants can compete for the award by filling in their information via the mobile app and uploading a photo of themselves wearing a costume that matches the ‘East Meets West Run’ theme and their number bib between 9 a.m. on 14 March and 9 a.m. on 15 March. Participants must complete the race in their registered costume on the race day in order to be eligible for the award. Ten winners/teams will be selected after the race, and each will be awarded prizes of F&B coupons.

Traffic control measures to be implemented during the race

To cooperate with the competition arrangements, traffic will be restricted at Sai Van Lake Square from midnight on 15 March (Sunday) and along the racecourse from 3:00 a.m., and will be completely closed from 4:30 a.m. During the event, the Sai Van Bridge (from Taipa to Macao) will be used as part of the racecourse and the public are kindly requested to use the Friendship Bridge or the Macau Bridge when travelling between the Macao Peninsula and Taipa.

To reduce the impact on traffic, the racecourse will be reopened in sections: the Sai Van Lake Square and Rua da Torre de Macau at 8:30 a.m., Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen and Sai Van Bridge at 9:00 a.m., and Rotunda dos Jogos da Ásia Oriental together with the rest of the racecourse will be successively open to traffic after the race finishes. The Organizing Committee urges the public to take note of the temporary diversion measures, plan travel routes in advance, pay attention to the diversion signs and follow the instructions of the police officers.

Participants are reminded to read carefully the event regulations and understand the racecourse, and are advised to practise and prepare for the event according to their own physical condition. During the event, participants should monitor their physical condition closely and immediately seek medical attention from the on-site staff if experiencing any physical discomfort. On the day of the event, the Organizing Committee will set up supply stations along the course to provide participants with drinking water and energy-boosting food. To ensure the safety of all participants, only drinks and food provided by these supply stations can be consumed during the competition, and the Organizing Committee reserves the right to disqualify those who fail to comply.

For more information, please visit the official website www.macao10k.com or the ‘Macao 10K’ mobile app, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.