Thruvision awarded U.S. Retail Distribution Contract

Globally recognized athletic apparel and footwear manufacturer adds further WalkTHRU deployment at U.S. site

Thruvision (LSE:THRU.L)

OXFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thruvision Group plc (AIM: THRU), the leading provider of walk-through security technology ("Thruvision" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiary undertakings, the "Group"), announces that it has received a further order in the Retail Distribution market in the US.We have expanded our partnership with a German headquartered globally recognised athletic apparel and footwear manufacturer with an additional WalkTHRU deployment at a new site in the US which brings their total number of WalkTHRU lanes to four. This latest order builds on the earlier successful deployments and reflects confidence in our people-screening technology to support high-volume distribution environments—helping reduce loss, enhance safety, and preserve employee throughput without disruption.“Moving from an initial deployment to multiple US sites is always meaningful. It signals real operational value, strong collaboration, and confidence in the scalability of the solution,” said David Fryman, Senior Sales Director US. “Seeing a household-name sports brand scale from an early-stage implementation to multiple US sites is a strong validation of both the technology and the partnership behind it.”Thruvision is a leading international developer, manufacturer and supplier of walk-through security technology. Its technology is deployed in more than 30 countries around the world by government and commercial organisations in a wide range of security situations, where large numbers of people need to be screened quickly, safely and efficiently. Thruvision’s patented technology is capable of detecting concealed metallic and non-metallic objects in real time using an advanced AI-based detection algorithm. The Group has offices and manufacturing capabilities in the UK and US.Important informationThis announcement may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements” (including words such as “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “intend”, “anticipate” and words of similar meaning). By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty since they relate to future events and circumstances, and actual results may, and often do, differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this announcement reflect management’s view with respect to future events as at the date of this announcement. Save as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements in this announcement, whether following any change in its expectations or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement.

