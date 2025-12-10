Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Awards Contract to Thruvision

Thruvision receives Contract Award for Aviation Worker Screening Solution for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) in the United States.

Thruvision (LSE:THRU.L)

We’re proud to continue to support this airport with our latest technology, delivering a safe, efficient, non-contact employee-screening capability.” — Kevin Gramer, Sr Vice President, Americas

OXFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thruvision (AIM: THRU, “Thruvision” or the “Group”), the leading international provider of people-screening security technology, today announced that it has been awarded a Contract by the Port of Seattle for its SpotCHECK people-screening solution to support aviation worker screening at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) in the United States. SEA serves as a major hub for travel and trade in the Pacific Northwest, supporting millions of passengers.The aviation worker-screening solution includes two of Thruvision’s latest-generation 8116 cameras, a specialist type of body-heat camera capable of detecting items concealed within clothing and revealing their size, shape, and location.A key feature of the system is its mobility—unlike many other screening technologies, Thruvision’s solution can be quickly and easily moved between locations to support screening whenever and wherever it is requiredThis award demonstrates that Thruvision’s solutions meet the requirements of the TSA mandate on aviation worker screening.“We’re proud to continue to support this airport with our latest technology, building on nearly a decade of partnership, and delivering a safe, efficient, non-contact employee-screening capability,” said Kevin Gramer, Sr. Vice President, Thruvision Americas. “The mobility of our solution enables security teams to adapt quickly to operational needs while maintaining consistent screening coverage.”About ThruvisionThruvision is a leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of advanced AI-based walk-through security technology internationally. Its technology is deployed in more than 30 countries around the world by government and commercial organisations in a wide range of security situations, where large numbers of people need to be screened quickly, safely and efficiently. Thruvision’s patented technology is capable of detecting concealed objects in real time using advanced AI-based detection algorithms. The Group’s offices are near Oxford and Washington DC.Important informationThis announcement may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, ‘forward-looking statements’ (including words such as ‘believe’, ‘expect’, ‘estimate’, ‘intend’, ‘anticipate’ and words of similar meaning). By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty since they relate to future events and circumstances, and actual results may, and often do, differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this announcement reflect management’s view with respect to future events as at the date of this announcement. Save as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements in this announcement, whether following any change in its expectations or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement.

