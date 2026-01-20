Thruvision Awarded South-East Asia Mass Transit Contract
Contract for 20 Thruvision high-throughput people-screening systems expected to generate more than £1 million in revenue
Thruvision Group plc (LSE:THRU.L)
The award relates to the deployment of 20 Thruvision high-throughput people-screening systems for a major international rail-link. The systems will be used to enhance passenger safety while maintaining high throughput and minimal disruption to passenger flow. Delivery of the systems is expected to take place during the current quarter. An additional award is anticipated for support services in the next financial year.
This award represents a significant step in the expansion of Thruvision’s presence in the Asian mass transit market and further validates the Company’s strategy of working with trusted regional partners to address large-scale opportunities.
Commenting on the announcement, Victoria Balchin, CEO of Thruvision, said:
“This award demonstrates the growing demand for our technology and, as the second major order in this region this financial year, reflects the increasing traction of our regional partner strategy in Asia, reinforcing confidence in its effectiveness across our established market sectors.”
For further information please contact:
Thruvision Group plc: +44 (0)1235 425400
Tom Black, Executive Chairman
Victoria Balchin, Chief Executive Officer
Allenby Capital Ltd (Nominated Adviser & Broker): +44 (0)20 3328 5656
James Reeve / Piers Shimwell (Corporate Finance)
Jos Pinnington / Amrit Nahal (Sales)
About Thruvision
Thruvision is a leading international developer, manufacturer and supplier of walk-through security technology. Its technology is deployed in more than 30 countries around the world by government and commercial organisations in a wide range of security situations, where large numbers of people need to be screened quickly, safely and efficiently. Thruvision’s patented technology is capable of detecting concealed metallic and non-metallic objects in real time using an advanced AI-based detection algorithm. The Group has offices and manufacturing capabilities in the UK and US.
Important information
This announcement may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements” (including words such as “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “intend”, “anticipate” and words of similar meaning). By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty since they relate to future events and circumstances, and actual results may, and often do, differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this announcement reflect management’s view with respect to future events as at the date of this announcement. Save as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements in this announcement, whether following any change in its expectations or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement.
Mark Fear
Thruvision
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.