Thruvision Awarded South-East Asia Mass Transit Contract

OXFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thruvision Group plc (AIM: THRU), the leading provider of walk-through security technology ("Thruvision" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiary undertakings, the "Group"), announces that it has been notified by one of the Company’s regional integration partners (the “Partner”) of a contract award to the Partner which includes the deployment of Thruvision’s technology in a South-East Asian mass transit security application. The award is expected to generate more than £1 million in revenue for Thruvision.The award relates to the deployment of 20 Thruvision high-throughput people-screening systems for a major international rail-link. The systems will be used to enhance passenger safety while maintaining high throughput and minimal disruption to passenger flow. Delivery of the systems is expected to take place during the current quarter. An additional award is anticipated for support services in the next financial year.This award represents a significant step in the expansion of Thruvision’s presence in the Asian mass transit market and further validates the Company’s strategy of working with trusted regional partners to address large-scale opportunities.Commenting on the announcement, Victoria Balchin, CEO of Thruvision, said:“This award demonstrates the growing demand for our technology and, as the second major order in this region this financial year, reflects the increasing traction of our regional partner strategy in Asia, reinforcing confidence in its effectiveness across our established market sectors.”For further information please contact:Thruvision Group plc: +44 (0)1235 425400Tom Black, Executive ChairmanVictoria Balchin, Chief Executive OfficerAllenby Capital Ltd (Nominated Adviser & Broker): +44 (0)20 3328 5656James Reeve / Piers Shimwell (Corporate Finance)Jos Pinnington / Amrit Nahal (Sales)About ThruvisionThruvision is a leading international developer, manufacturer and supplier of walk-through security technology. Its technology is deployed in more than 30 countries around the world by government and commercial organisations in a wide range of security situations, where large numbers of people need to be screened quickly, safely and efficiently. Thruvision’s patented technology is capable of detecting concealed metallic and non-metallic objects in real time using an advanced AI-based detection algorithm. The Group has offices and manufacturing capabilities in the UK and US.Important informationThis announcement may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements” (including words such as “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “intend”, “anticipate” and words of similar meaning). By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty since they relate to future events and circumstances, and actual results may, and often do, differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this announcement reflect management’s view with respect to future events as at the date of this announcement. Save as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements in this announcement, whether following any change in its expectations or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement.

