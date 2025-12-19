From Human Rights Knowledge to Action

As one of the programme's graduates, my knowledge has increased […] I also expect from myself and my colleagues that our passion and spirit have increased. Enthusiasm, transferring knowledge, and adopting aspects of supporting Human Rights […] it is pure passion […] this passion has overtaken my basic work.

- Mr. Majed Abdullah Alanazi

The programme fueled Mr. Alanazi’s confidence and commitment to advancing Human Rights in practice. Determined to extend the impact beyond his own participation, he took initiative in alignment with his professional values and responsibilities, reflecting his commitment to ensuring the programme’s impact is both practical and sustainable. Drawing on the acquired knowledge, he organized an internal awareness workshop at the Social Development Bank, linking Human Rights principles directly to their work with groups made vulnerable. It introduced a new and well-received perspective and resulted in improved service design and delivery. Mr. Alanazi furthermore reached out to the Salam Centre for Cultural Communication to offer free Human Rights training together with other programme graduates.