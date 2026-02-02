UNITAR Launches Blockchain-based Digital Certification

Certificates play a key role in supporting learners as they pursue new opportunities, demonstrate competence, and build different skills. However, traditional paper-based or PDF certificates are not always easy to verify and can be vulnerable to alteration or misuse.

UNITAR’s new digital certificates are blockchain-secured, which provides the highest levels of security and verifiability. Each certificate can be authenticated through a secure and simple verification process, giving employers, institutions, and other stakeholders confidence that the credential is legitimate and has not been tampered with.

For learners, this is equally important: it means that their achievements are backed by a certificate that is durable, portable, and recognized in digital-first professional and academic environments, where quick validation and transparent proof of learning matter more than ever.