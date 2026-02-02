Diplomat Takes Lessons from Hiroshima to the Philippines: The Human Impact of Nuclear Weapons

The UNITAR Hiroshima Nuclear Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Training Programme gave Paolo a solid understanding of this highly specialized field. Since 2015, the programme has trained Asian government officials involved in disarmament efforts, offering them up-to-date insights into global nuclear-policy debates and building essential negotiation and communication skills. The programme is run by UNITAR and the UNITAR Association, with financial support from the Hiroshima Prefectural Government and the City of Hiroshima.

UNITAR's training is very helpful in keeping diplomats such as myself abreast of what has been happening.

Fifteen diplomats from 14 Asia-Pacific countries gathered in Hiroshima to deepen their understanding of the current nuclear disarmament field and enhance their negotiation skills. Over six days, the participants met with survivors (hibakusha), the local and prefectural governments of Hiroshima, visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and Peace Museum, joined lectures with experts, and engaged in a geopolitical simulation exercise.

Paolo says learning in Hiroshima was a powerful experience. He describes the city as “an authority on the evils of nuclear weapons”, a living reminder of the weapons’ destructive impact. The conversations helped him understand the unique perspective of the people of Hiroshima.

Paolo believes there is still much to do to educate people – especially young people – about the human impact of atomic bombs. In the Philippines, he says, many may only associate nuclear weapons with large explosions or radiation without understanding the long-term suffering they cause. Sharing Hiroshima’s pain and perspectives can help people grasp this reality.

We normally don’t think of … the human part of the use of nuclear weapons. We only think about how it affects a country in general but not necessarily the people living in cities devastated by nuclear weapons.

He appreciates how the UNITAR training updated experienced diplomats while introducing newcomers to the field’s complexities. Paolo hopes to use his new understanding – especially of the different countries’ points of view – to negotiate for his country’s stance on non-proliferation and disarmament.