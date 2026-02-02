CIFAL Mérida Promotes Online Training in Environmental Management and Wildlife Control at Airports

2 February 2026, Merida, Mexico - The International Training Centre for Authorities and Leaders (CIFAL) in Mérida, in collaboration with ITAérea Aeronautical Business School and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), is promoting the Environmental Management and Wildlife Control at Airports course. A fully online training programme designed for airport sector professionals seeking to strengthen their capacities in sustainability, regulatory compliance, and operational safety.

The course aims to provide practical and up-to-date knowledge on airport environmental management, applicable regulatory frameworks, and effective strategies for wildlife management and control. By addressing key environmental and operational challenges, the programme helps mitigate risk and supports the sustainable development of airport operations.

Delivered through the ITAérea Virtual Campus, the training combines live online sessions via Zoom with international experts, personalised tutoring, continuous assessment, and access to learning materials aligned with international standards. This flexible format enables participants to engage in high-quality training from anywhere in the world.

Upon successful completion of the 80-hour programme, participants will be awarded the Environmental Management and Wildlife Control at Airports Course certificate, issued by ITAérea Aeronautical Business School in collaboration with UNITAR and CIFAL Mérida, reaffirming CIFAL Mérida’s commitment to capacity development and the advancement of the 2030 Agenda within the airport sector.