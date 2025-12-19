Slovenia High on a Lonely Planet's prestigious list

SLOVENIA, December 19 - The renowned travel portal Lonely Planet has published a list of the top 10 destinations to visit in December 2025.

Slovenia ranked high in the list, coming third, and was voted the best destination for winter sports adventures.

"While petite Slovenia can’t compete with Europe’s winter-sports titans, the country is still splendid when the snow starts to fall. Resorts such as lively Kranjska Gora, reliable Krvavec and family-friendly Vogel aren’t huge but also aren’t as busy as other alpine hubs," says the Lonely Planet website.

The authors of the list continue that the country really excels in multi-activity winter breaks: downhilling, snowboarding, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snow-hiking, ice-climbing, igloo-building and even night tobogganing.

"The landscapes are thrilling, too, with most resorts located in and around handsome Triglav National Park. Photographers will love the high peaks, frozen waterfalls, snowy forests, beautiful Lake Bohinj and magical Lake Bled, with its lake isle and castle shimmering in the frost," concluded the article extolling Slovenia's tourist gems.

Puerto Rico, where the Christmas celebrations stretch over 60 days, topped the list, followed by the Philippine province of Parawan, which is also a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.