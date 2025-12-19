In Albania, large-scale projects are financed by bypassing the rigidity of local credit through international consortia and investment funds

'I propose Albania as an example for the redevelopment of an entire country aiming for development'” — Marco Melchiorre Cavaliere founder Verde Nuvola

MILANO, ITALY, ITALY, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marco Melchiorre Cavaliere, financial analyst, proposes Albania as an example for the redevelopment of an entire country aiming for development. Breaking down obsolete credit schemes to transform Italian businesses from mere “users” of capital to owners of their own financial destiny. This is the challenge launched during an analysis by Marco Melchiorre Cavaliere, founder of the company Verde Nuvola, who no longer sees Albania as a destination for offshoring, but as a real laboratory of innovation for the management of large investments through agile tools.'According to the proposed vision, overcoming continental bureaucratic rigidity requires an ecosystem where capital flows smoothly, based on the model of Albanian public-private partnerships (PPPs) that mobilize billions in infrastructure through innovative long-term guarantees. This approach finds a direct parallel in the mission of Verde Nuvola and its founder, focused on the use of tools for credit mobilization and working capital management to support double-digit growth without weighing down corporate balance sheets.The turning point lies in disintermediation. In Albania, large-scale projects are financed by bypassing the rigidity of local credit through international consortia and investment funds. This strategy is reflected in the need for Italian companies to become “bankable” through the possession of solid, redeemed assets, rather than on the basis of a simple relationship of trust with credit institutions.The analysis highlights some key factors in the success of the Albanian model, which can be used as food for thought for national financial engineering. Tax rates of up to 0% for small businesses and 5% for the technology sector act as an accelerator for the immediate reinvestment of profits. The goal is to transform fixed costs, such as leasing, into net asset value, creating operational streamlining through tailor-made solutions. The definitive cultural shift consists of building solutions that look at the solidity of the asset and not just the formal rating. “The problem is not the lack of capital, but the rigidity of the channels through which it must pass,” concludes the analysis. Whether it is redeeming industrial machinery or financing a strategic port such as Durres, the key to the future lies in the ability of the company to regain ownership of its financial strategy' says Marco Melchiorre Cavaliere.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.