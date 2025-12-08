TECNEST AND SCM GROUO ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

The agreement is a clear sign of how industrial growth is now being planned with a view to integrating technological and digital solutions.

"Today, the difference is no longer made solely by machine tools, but by the ability to integrate them into a connected, resilient, and sustainable production model” — Marco Mancini, CEO of Scm Group

RIMINI, RIMINI, ITALY, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scm Group, the Rimini Italy)-based machine tool giant, has entered into a strategic partnership with Tecnest, the Friuli-based technology leader. The goal: to create the connected and sustainable production model of the future that everyone can draw on. One of the most significant strategic partnerships in the Italian manufacturing sector was formalized at the end of this year. Scm Group—a world leader in material processing technologies with a turnover of €900 million and over 4,000 employees—announced an agreement with Tecnest, a Friuli (Italy) based company specializing in advanced software solutions for production planning and supply chain management. The agreement is a clear sign of how industrial growth is now being planned with a view to integrating technological and digital solutions.With this agreement, Scm Group is taking a strategic leap forward in its offering by integrating Tecnest's MES/MOM (Manufacturing Execution System/Manufacturing Operation Management) systems. For industry, this means transforming already cutting-edge machine tools into part of a connected and resilient production model. Marco Mancini, CEO of Scm Group, has made clear the strategic vision behind the operation: "Today, the difference is no longer made solely by machine tools, but by the ability to integrate them into a connected, resilient, and sustainable production model. The agreement with Tecnest is fully in line with the Group's vision, based on the integration of advanced technologies, digital innovation, and services to support companies in their journey toward operational efficiency.For Tecnest, a long-established company based in Udine with almost 40 years of experience and over 70 employees, the partnership represents a fundamental springboard.Giorgio P. Apolloni, CEO of Tecnest, has guaranteed strategic and operational continuity: "Tecnest will continue to operate in its market, ensuring solidity and proximity to customers, partners, and collaborators, while maintaining its DNA. The partnership with Scm Group offers the opportunity for accelerated growth and long-term business sustainability.”The operation strengthens two Italian manufacturing excellences—one in machinery and the other in digital—creating a joint hub that aims to set global standards for Factory 4.0 and 5.0.

