Reggio Emilia become a forum for discussion on a topic of strategic importance for the future of the country

Fabio Storchi PRESIDENT UCID REGGIO EMILIA ITALY

In the city of Reggio a vital forum for discussion on a topic of strategic importance for Italy's future: Human Capital and the Brain Drain

Only by guaranteeing young graduates high-quality professional future will Italy be able to effectively transform its knowledge into tangible development opportunities.” — Fabio Storchi, president Ucid

REGGIO EMILIA, ITALIA, ITALY, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The city of Reggio Emilia is preparing to become a vital forum for discussion on a topic of strategic importance for Italy's future: Human Capital and the Brain Drain.On November 25, 2025, at 5:00 p.m., the Diocesan Chapter Library will host the high-profile conference "Demographics and Human Capital: Young People and Work."The event, organized under the UCID Academy (Christian Union of Business Executives) program, with contributions from UCID Giovani Nazionale, the Confindustria Reggio Emilia Youth Group, and the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, will zero in on one of Italy's most significant systemic challenges: the urgent need to nurture and retain its talent and effectively reverse the so-called "brain drain."Fabio Storchi, president of UCID Reggio Emilia, emphasized the initiative's crucial nature, issuing a firm appeal for joint action by all stakeholders involved:"Only by guaranteeing young graduates, researchers, and scientists a high-quality professional future that truly meets their career expectations will Italy be able to effectively transform its knowledge into tangible development opportunities."Italy is a well-known hotbed of academic excellence, consistently producing highly qualified professionals in cutting-edge sectors such as supercomputing and Artificial Intelligence (AI). However, these highly-skilled individuals frequently seek more lucrative and stimulating opportunities abroad. The fundamental gap between talent formation and market entry remains a significant systemic impediment to the country’s growth.The conference agenda will also tackle crucial interlocking issues, including declining birth rates, the role of effective public policy, and the disruptive impact of digitalization.The outlined solution hinges on a renewed pact between the professional world and academia aimed at: creating academic programs directly aligned with the new demands of the productive sector. Ensuring the training of immediately employable profiles, including the mastery of soft skills. The business community, in turn, must assume an active, transformative role. This requires implementing significant changes in corporate governance to make it more open and dynamic. Companies must be prepared to: offer competitive economic conditions and career paths that can successfully rival major international competitors. Actively promote cutting-edge research and innovation projects. The meeting, which will also explore the necessity of adopting more inclusive and sustainable corporate governanceinspired by the values of the Civil Economy, is set to be a key opportunity to define the strategies required for the younger generations to fully unleash their potential, thereby converting Italian expertise into a powerful lever for national innovation and sustainable development.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.