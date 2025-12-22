Corporater Receives Recognition in Global GRC Platforms Landscape Report

The report provides overview of 30 vendors in the GRC platform space

STAVANGER, ROGALAND, NORWAY, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporater is proud to be recognized in Forrester’s The Governance, Risk, And Compliance Platforms Landscape, Q4 2025, that provides Forrester’s overview of 30 vendors in the GRC platform space. Corporater believes its recognition reflects its continued commitment to supporting clients as they navigate evolving risk and compliance challenges. The platform integrates objectives tracking to align GRC activities with strategic goals and performance priorities, while seamlessly interconnecting people, processes, tools, and data. This enables organizations to strengthen transparency, enhance accountability, and build a more resilient culture across all levels.

Corporater can enable a true, holistic enterprise-wide GRC program that delivers value across every layer of the organization, from stand-alone solutions to fully customized, integrated, performance-driven GRC programs across the organization. From risk identification to automated control mapping, testing, analytics, audits, and more intelligent workflows, Corporater also empowers clients to augment the GRC program with AI for greater efficiency, accuracy, and deeper insights.

The report outlines both core and extended GRC platform use cases, detailing the key functionalities associated with each. The report serves as an authoritative snapshot of the GRC environment, helping buyers understand differences between providers and guiding informed decision-making when selecting GRC technology partners.

“For Corporater, being recognized in Forrester’s Governance, Risk, and Compliance Platforms Landscape underscores Corporater’s credibility and growing influence in the GRC market. It confirms, in our opinion, the strength of our platform’s integrated approach to governance, performance, risk, and compliance (GPRC) and reinforces our value proposition to current and future customers. We feel this recognition signals to the market that Corporater is a leading contender among GRC solution providers in an increasingly crowded market,” said Owe Lie-Bjelland, Director of GPRC at Corporater.

About Corporater

Corporater is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions for Governance, Performance, Risk, and Compliance (GPRC) management. With more than 25 years of experience, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Corporater empowers medium and large organizations to achieve their objectives for effective GRC and Performance programs. Visit corporater.com for more information.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity.

Legal Disclaimer:

