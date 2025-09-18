Raynet and Corporater announce technology partnership to drive risk-informed governance and compliance

Raynet and Corporater enters technology partnership to provide customers a clear line of sight from technical risks to business strategy.

Corporater will integrate Raynet’s Discovery & Inventory functionalities along with the Raynet One Technology Catalog into its portfolio.

This partnership embodies our mission to enable end-to-end GRC processes, from the server room to the boardroom.” — Owe Lie-Bjelland, Director GPRC, Corporater

STAVANGER, STAVANGER, NORWAY, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raynet, a global True IT Asset Visibility specialist, and Corporater, a leading global provider of enterprise GPRC (Governance, Performance, Risk, and Compliance) solutions, have entered into a technology partnership. As the first step in the collaboration, Corporater will integrate Raynet’s Discovery & Inventory functionalities along with the Raynet One Technology Catalog into its portfolio.

The partnership equips enterprises with end-to-end processes to conform with regulatory requirements, e.g., NIS2, SEC sound practices to strengthen operational resilience, DORA, UK Operational Resilience PS 21/3, and PRA 6/21 as operational resilience is emerging as a top priority for organizations worldwide.

By combining their expertise, the two companies provide strong synergies and added value to enterprises, like AI enabled baseline testing, real-time visibility into asset risk posture and context-rich risk, and vulnerability data prioritized by the true business criticality of assets. These capabilities enable automated control testing across asset types for customers.

“This partnership embodies our mission to enable end-to-end GRC processes from the server room to the boardroom,” said Owe Lie-Bjelland, Director GPRC at Corporater. “By integrating Raynet’s asset intelligence into our GPRC platform, we empower CISOs and decision-makers with transparency, actionable insights, and a clear line of sight from technical risks to business strategy.”

This unified approach enables organizations not only to manage and secure IT assets effectively but also to proactively link them to governance, risk, compliance, and performance objectives.

“High-quality IT asset data forms the foundation for risk-informed governance and effective compliance. Together with Corporater, we provide customers with a holistic solution that delivers visibility, security, and strategic value across the entire enterprise,” explains Jan Minartz, Co-CEO of Raynet.

About Corporater

Corporater is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions for Governance, Performance, Risk, and Compliance (GPRC) management. With more than 25 years of experience, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Corporater empowers medium and large organizations to achieve their objectives for effective GRC and Performance programs.

Further information: corporater.com

About Raynet

As a global software vendor with market-leading solutions, Raynet enables successful end-to-end management of IT projects and IT operations. In line with its mission statement, “Discover to Manage,” Raynet's vision is that all companies worldwide achieve transparency and security as well as optimization of their IT investments using its technologies.

Further information: raynet-inc.com

