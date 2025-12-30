Pre-Orders Open December 29 for ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash Varang & Nightwraith’ Statue

Real Elite Masterline Avatar: Fire and Ash Varang & Nightwraith Front: Bare Hands Front: with Blades Back Bonus Parts

Prime 1 Studio announced "Avatar: Fire and Ash Varang & Nightwraith" Statue. Pre-orders began December 29, 2025 (JST), with release set for July 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the latest installment, “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” Varang & Nightwraith joins the Real Elite Masterline lineup.This 1/4 scale statue presents Varang’s dual presence as both a charismatic figure for her clan and a destroyer on the planet. Her pose was developed through refinements to details such as the angle of both hands and the direction of her gaze, allowing the display to read as either mercy or fear. The altar-like arrangement is designed to suggest her power to command flame.Her ash-dusted blue skin is expressed with hand-painted variations and scar-like patterns. The headdress and chest sash are also crafted with attention to form and texture. Two swappable arms are included: bare hands and blades. The eyes are constructed with layered elements from cornea to crystalline lens, conveying an unhealed wound and the fire within her irises.Nightwraith, positioned at her side, is sculpted in high detail. Its massive horned head is rendered down to the interior of its fanged maw. The saddle at its neck is also represented with material-specific textures, including leather grain and signs of age.The special base incorporates elements of Ash Clan culture, including village objects and skeletal frames arranged around a hearth. A scorched Home Tree rises at the back and features an integrated LED unit, casting a blazing glow.Exclusive to the Bonus Version, a limited set of arms holding twin blades is included. Seen raised in a dance-like motion, this optional part adds an additional display choice for Varang.Product Name:Real Elite Masterline Avatar: Fire and Ash Varang & Nightwraith Avatar Legacy Collection Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1899Edition Size: 400Estimated Arrival: July 2027Scale: 1/3H:96cm W:78cm D:55cmWeight: 51.8kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Avatar: Fire and Ash -Themed Base with LED Illumination・One (1) Swappable Pair of Arms (Bare Hands)・One (1) Pair of Back-Mounted Blades・One (1) Swappable Pair of Arms (with Buugeng Sticks) [BONUS PARTS]LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:TM & © 20th Century StudiosFor more details, visit our online store

Real Elite Masterline Avatar: Fire and Ash Varang & Nightwraith Product PV

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.