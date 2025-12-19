Gwinnett County, GA (December 18, 2025) - At the request of the Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD), GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Doraville, Gwinnett County, GA. Chris Richard, age 19, of Doraville, GA, was shot and injured. One officer sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that at about 1:20 p.m. on December 18, 2025, Gwinnett County Police Department officers were dispatched to a home in the 6000 block of Lockridge Drive NW, Doraville, GA, to assist with a possible mental health related event involving Richard. Before officers arrived, responding mental health clinicians determined that Richard needed to be immediately sent to a mental health facility. Richard refused to comply with the clinicians’ request, and the clinicians called GCPD to assist. Once officers arrived on scene, they attempted to speak with Richard. During the conversation, Richard pulled out a knife and began walking toward one of the officers. The officer gave Richard multiple commands to drop the knife. Richard continue to walk toward the officer. The officer then shot at Richard, hitting Richard multiple times.

Richard was taken to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the file will be given to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office for review.