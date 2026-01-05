Union City, GA (January 6, 2026) - At the request of the Union City Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Union City, GA. Cameron Willis, age 24, of Atlanta, GA, was shot and injured during the incident. Two officers were treated for stress-related symptoms.

Preliminary information indicates on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at about 7:35 p.m., two Union City Police Department officers responded to a report of gunfire at an apartment located in the 5700 block of Buffington Road, Atlanta, Georgia. Officers made contact with a man, later identified as Willis, who occupied the apartment where the reported gunfire had been heard. When Willis met officers at the door of the apartment, he was armed with a handgun. Officers ordered Willis to drop the gun. Willis concealed the gun behind the door. When Willis stepped out from behind the door, officers fired at Willis, hitting him.

Willis was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The officers that were involved were taken to a separate hospital for examination due to elevated heart rates and shortness of breath. Neither officer sustained any physical injuries.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.