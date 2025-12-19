My Home Hospital expands under Labor

Release date: 19/12/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government has expanded out of hospital care in South Australia over the past three years.

My Home Hospital is treating more and more patients in the comfort of their own homes, with admissions increasing 38 per cent since 2022.

This service is delivering real results for patients, providing acute hospital-level support at any time of the day or night, 365 days a year, to patients who would otherwise need to stay in a hospital.

My Home Hospital has treated around 13,000 South Australians in their homes since 2022, including:

Nearly 3,500 patients directly referred by their GP, aged care facility or other community referrer – freeing up space and clinical time for both our hospitals and ambulance services.

Nearly 4,000 aged care residents – allowing them to stay in familiar settings with known carers and loved ones close by.

More than 500 surgical patients following their procedures – letting them receive acute recovery care in the comfort of their own home, with many able to avoid an overnight stay in hospital altogether.

Around 2,000 patients living outside of metropolitan Adelaide – including the Adelaide Hills and Southern Fleurieu.

Over this year’s challenging winter season, My Home Hospital treated around 2,000 patients, doing its part as a service to share the healthcare workload with our hard-working frontline hospital workers.

The Malinauskas Government has ensured this valuable out of hospital health service will continue, securing a new three-year agreement with service provider Amplar Health.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

The Malinauskas Labor Government has been proud to expand the fantastic My Home Hospital service, giving more patients the option to receive acute care in the comfort of their own home.

Out of hospital care is an important part of the work we are supporting and investing in to take pressure off of our ambulances, hospitals, and emergency departments.

If health care can be delivered safely in a patient’s home, it’s better for them and it’s better for our health system.

Attributable to SA Health Director Integrated Care Systems, Jeanette Walters

We know that being close to loved ones and in your own home is particularly important to patients during illness or recovery, and My Home Hospital allows patients to experience this support at home without impacting the level of care they receive.

Supporting patients to have the surgery they need is also a high priority for loved ones, and My Home Hospital provides patients with the ability to elect their acute post-operative care at home, where this is safe and appropriate.

This service has provided care for tens of thousands of South Australians so far, and we look forward to continuing to support thousands more in the coming years.

Attributable to Rob Read, Amplar Health Chief Executive

We’re proud to continue delivering the My Home Hospital service in partnership with SA Health.

This program is a great example of how innovation and collaboration can reshape care for the better — providing safe, high-quality hospital-level treatment in the place most people want to be: their own home.

Our home-care and virtual-care teams in South Australia are helping to ease pressure on hospitals, create alternative pathways of care, and improve access and experience for patients.

We commend the South Australian Government for continuing to invest in innovative, integrated models like My Home Hospital — models that strengthen the health system, support clinicians, and deliver care where and how patients want it.