XPEL Launch: Minetek’s cutting-edge solution for industrial water management

XPEL, Minetek’s new brand, delivers innovative water treatment solutions across industries, driving efficiency and sustainability.

XPEL redefines industrial water management with innovative, sustainable technologies, delivering tailored solutions that drive efficiency and environmental responsibility across diverse sectors” — Duane Thompson

COLUMBUS , OH, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minetek, a global leader in engineering solutions, is proud to announce the launch of XPEL , a specialized brand dedicated to transforming industrial water management. As industries worldwide grapple with increasingly complex water-related challenges, from regulatory compliance to environmental sustainability, the need for innovative and integrated water management solutions has never been more critical.XPEL emerges as a comprehensive solution that extends beyond Minetek’s proven mining-sector expertise, where advanced water treatment solutions are becoming increasingly important. Catering to a wide range of industries, including food processing, oil and gas, power generation, government and municipal operations, legacy and industrial facilities, pulp and paper, manufacturing, and more. With a mission to deliver efficient, reliable, and sustainable water solutions, XPEL empowers operators to optimize processes, reduce environmental impact, and focus on their core objectives of production and profitability.A strategic expansion.XPEL represents a pivotal evolution for Minetek, building on its established success in the mining sector to address the water management needs of a broader industrial landscape. The brand’s launch is a testament to Minetek’s ability to innovate and adapt, drawing on its proprietary technologies and deep understanding of industrial processes to deliver solutions that are both practical and forward-thinking. From processing high-nutrient wastewater in food processing plants to managing produced water in oil and gas operations, XPEL offers a simple water management solution that enhances efficiency, reduces costs, and ensures compliance with environmental standards.A standout example of XPEL’s impact is its recent project at an animal feed facility in Georgia , USA. The facility, which produces a range of animal feed products, faced significant challenges with wastewater management due to high levels of organic matter, fats, oils, and grease (FOG) from the rendering process, as well as stringent local discharge regulations. XPEL implemented an evaporation system to mitigate water balance issues. The facility’s holding pond was nearing its maximum capacity, posing significant risks, including potential overflow, environmental contamination, and operational disruptions. Without a reliable water management solution, the facility faced challenges in maintaining safe water levels and adhering to stringent environmental standards, which could impact both productivity and regulatory compliance.Innovative water management technology for complex challenges.XPEL’s water management solutions are powered by advanced evaporation technology, including an integrated environmental management system with automated control systems. This technology is designed to process a wide range of water quality wastewater, from high salinity and heavy metal contamination to organic pollutants and suspended solids. By integrating real-time data analytics and remote monitoring, XPEL systems provide operators with unparalleled visibility and control, enabling predictive maintenance and rapid response to operational changes. This ensures consistent performance, minimizes downtime, and optimizes resource use.A key focus of XPEL’s offerings is resource recovery and wastewater minimization. In industries like food processing, where rendering processes generate substantial water, reducing hydraulic loading pressures can improve operational efficiency. For example, on legacy industrial sites, XPEL’s remediation solutions reduced levels of contaminated water sources, supporting compliance with environmental regulations and facilitating site rehabilitation. These capabilities position XPEL as a leader in driving both operational efficiency and environmental responsibility.Suitable for diverse industrial applicationsXPEL’s launch responds to the growing need for specialized water management across multiple sectors. In oil and gas, XPEL addresses the complexities of produced water, enabling operators to meet regulatory requirements without disrupting production. For the power generation industry, XPEL provides a reliable management system capable of efficiently handling the high volume of brine wastewater onsite. After considering a number of costly alternatives, including a brine concentrator, this US Coal-Fired Power Station chose XPEL’s efficient, cost-effective solution.Across these sectors, XPEL’s systems are designed to be scalable and adaptable, ensuring seamless integration into existing operations. Whether a facility requires a small pontoon unit for a small manufacturing plant or a large-scale automated system for a municipal water authority, XPEL delivers solutions that are tailored to specific needs and budgets. This flexibility, combined with Minetek’s global network of engineers and support staff, ensures that clients receive comprehensive support from initial consultation to ongoing maintenance.Trusted water management provider.The launch of XPEL underscores Minetek’s commitment to innovation and global impact. With a team of experienced engineers, technicians, and support personnel, XPEL is well-equipped to deliver turnkey solutions, from system design and installation to long-term maintenance and optimization. This comprehensive approach ensures that clients receive not just a product but a partnership, with XPEL working alongside them to navigate the complexities of water management.To mark the launch, XPEL is offering complimentary evaporation efficiency modeling to qualifying organizations, providing expert insights into how an XPEL unit would perform on site, based on temperature, humidity, wind speed, and seasonal shifts, which are analyzed alongside solids loading and water chemistry to produce a realistic efficiency profile for each location.The furture of water management.As industries continue to face the dual challenges of operational efficiency and environmental stewardship, XPEL is poised to lead the way. By combining Minetek’s engineering background with a forward-thinking approach to water management, XPEL is set to become a trusted partner for businesses worldwide. The success of projects like the Georgia food processing facility illustrates the brand’s potential to deliver transformative results. With plans for ongoing research and development, XPEL aims to introduce new technologies and expand its portfolio, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of industrial water management.For more information about XPEL and its innovative water management solutions, visit xpelwater.com or contact us via the details below. Join us in embracing a new era of industrial water management, where efficiency, sustainability, and profitability converge.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.