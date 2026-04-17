Minetek earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification™ across Australia, the United States and the Philippines

Minetek achieves Great Place To Work Certification™ in Australia, the United States and the Philippines, reflecting a high-performance, people-first culture.

We are proud to be recognised as a Great Place To Work Certified organisation across Australia, the United States and the Philippines.” — Martin G. Nisbet, Manager, People & Culture at Minetek

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minetek is proud to be Great Place To Work Certified™ for 2026 across Australia, the United States and the Philippines.This prestigious recognition is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Minetek. It reflects the company’s continued commitment to building a high-trust, high-performance culture across its global operations.In Australia, where Minetek’s culture and operating standards are established, survey results reflected strong performance across trust, leadership, and employee experience, reinforcing the strength of the company’s workplace culture at its core operations.This performance is matched across Minetek’s international footprint. In the United States, 100% of employees said Minetek is a great place to work, compared to 57% at a typical U.S.-based company. Certification was also achieved in the Philippines, further reinforcing the consistency of employee experience across regions.Great Place To Workis the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviours proven to drive market-leading performance, stronger employee retention, and increased innovation.Martin G. Nisbet, Manager, People & Culture at Minetek, said the recognition reflects the company’s focus on its people and the environment it continues to build across the business.“This recognition matters because it comes directly from our people. It reflects the culture we are building every day. One based on trust, accountability, opportunity and shared success.” said Martin.Employee feedback also highlighted strong leadership and workplace alignment. In the United States, 100% of employees said management is competent at running the business, hires people who fit well, trusts employees to do their job without unnecessary oversight, and delivers on its promises.These results reflect a workplace culture where people feel trusted, supported, and aligned to the company’s direction. As Minetek continues to grow globally, the business remains focused on creating an environment where employees can contribute meaningfully, grow professionally, and take pride in the work they do.ABOUT MINETEKMinetek is a global engineering solutions provider to the mining and industrial sectors, specialising in water management, underground ventilation and sound attenuation.With operations across Australia, North America, South America and other key regions, Minetek enables operators to improve safety, reduce operating costs and achieve regulatory compliance through proven, high-performance technologies designed for demanding, real-world operating environments.BUILD YOUR CAREER WITH MINETEKJoin a global team focused on performance, innovation, and long-term growth.Explore current opportunities: View careers at Minetek

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