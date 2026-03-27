Minetek doubles down on mine water leadership with global Water in Mining partnership

Water Evaporators in Action

Water in Mining Global Summit 2026 partnership underscores Minetek’s long-term commitment to water stewardship, ESG performance, and operational resilience.

We’re helping mine operators turn water from a compliance headache into a strategic lever that protects production, strengthens ESG performance and builds long-term resilience.” — Duane Thompson, Minetek Water Division Manager

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minetek , the world’s most trusted provider of mechanical evaporation solutions for the mining and industrial sectors, today announced its partnership with Water in Mining, a flagship global event for leaders in mining water management. This dual sponsorship reflects significant investment in Canada in April and the inaugural Australia event in September. It positions Minetek as a driving force in mining water management and a strategic enabler of ESG outcomes, climate resilience, and long-term asset performance.As miners face escalating regulatory scrutiny, climate volatility, and production risk driven by water imbalance, Minetek is strengthening its role as a trusted partner in designing and implementing integrated water strategies that support both compliance and profitability.GLOBAL PLATFORM FOR WATER STEWARDSHIP AND MINE PERFORMANCEThe Water in Mining 2026 Global Summit in Vancouver, Canada, taking place 20–22 April 2026, will bring together leading miners, regulators, investors and technology providers to address the future of mine water in a changing climate. As an event partner, Minetek will engage with decision-makers on how integrated water strategies can unlock production capacity, reduce lifecycle costs, and de-risk ESG performance across complex portfolios.Vancouver’s role as a global mining finance and innovation hub provides Minetek with a strategic platform to showcase its capabilities to North American and international operators facing acute water balance and regulatory pressures. Through this partnership, Minetek aims to build momentum for long-term collaborations, pilot projects and strategic frameworks that elevate water from an operational constraint to a core driver of mine performance.FROM MECHANICAL EVAPORATION TO STRATEGIC WATER MANAGEMENTFor decades, Minetek has supported mine operators with high-efficiency mechanical evaporation systems designed to safely reduce excess water volumes, stabilise tailings facilities, and protect surrounding environments. Through this work, Minetek has developed a broader, outcomes-focused approach to water management, centred on:• Water stewardship and ESG performance. Helping operators meet increasingly stringent discharge limits, demonstrate responsible water use, and align with investor and community expectations.• Operational resilience and climate adaptation. Designing solutions to manage extreme inflows, stormwater events, and chronic water accumulation that can threaten access, productivity, and asset integrity.• Integrated water balance control. Supporting sites to move beyond ad hoc infrastructure upgrades towards proactive, data-informed water strategies that connect production plans, storage, treatment and disposal.ALIGNING WITH ESG, CLIMATE RESILIENCE AND REGULATORY EXPECTATIONSAcross North America and other key mining regions, operators are facing:• Tighter regulations on discharge quality, tailings stability and surface water protection.• Increased stakeholder scrutiny on water use, particularly in water-stressed regions.• Greater climate uncertainty driving more frequent and intense rainfall events.Minetek’s participation in Water in Mining 2026 is designed to support executives, environmental managers and technical leaders in responding to these converging pressures with solutions that are practical, scalable and bankable. By combining advanced evaporation technology, domain engineering expertise and a focus on measurable outcomes, Minetek aims to help mines:• Reduce overflow and non-compliance risk from tailings and storage facilities.• Stabilise water balances to protect production schedules and infrastructure.• Demonstrate credible, auditable progress against ESG and climate commitments.FOUNDATION FOR EXECUTIVE-LEVEL ENGAGEMENTThe Water in Mining 2026 partnership forms the foundation of a broader program of executive engagement focused on North America with global relevance. Minetek will use the Vancouver event to convene senior stakeholders around:• Board-level perspectives on water as a strategic risk and opportunity.• Practical pathways to decarbonise and de-risk water management portfolios.• Innovative commercial and delivery models that accelerate implementation while controlling capital outlay.Minetek will be arranging private briefings, roundtable discussions and site-level consultations alongside the summit to help operators translate conference insights into actionable roadmaps for their own assets.“Minetek’s strategic sponsorship of the Water in Mining global conference series reflects both the scale of our commitment and the strength of our leadership in sustainable water management. We are focused on advancing practical, science-led solutions from high-efficiency mechanical evaporation to real-time environmental monitoring, that enable our partners to manage complex water challenges with greater certainty, compliance and performance. This partnership ensures we are not only contributing to the global dialogue, but actively shaping the future of water stewardship in mining.” - Evan Redman, Chief Marketing Officer, MinetekABOUT MINETEKMinetek is a global engineering solutions provider to the mining and industrial sectors, specialising in water management, underground ventilation and sound attenuation. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with operations across North America, South America and other key mining regions, Minetek enables operators to improve safety, reduce operating costs and achieve regulatory compliance through proven, high-performance technologies.Minetek Water delivers advanced, mechanically driven water management solutions that help operators safely manage excess water, maintain regulatory compliance and protect surrounding environments. Engineered for challenging industrial conditions, Minetek Water systems are designed to handle variable water qualities and complex operating climates, supporting clients to stabilise water balances, reduce long-term costs and strengthen ESG performance.For more information about Minetek’s participation in Water in Mining 2026 or to schedule a meeting at the Vancouver event, please contact:Stuart WilsonRegional Sales Managerstuart.wilson@minetek.com+1 832 390 2732Duane ThompsonMinetek Water – Division Managerduane.thompson@minetek.com+61 427 567 725

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.