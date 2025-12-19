AHA releases 2026 Environmental Scan, highlighting key data and trends shaping health care

The AHA has released its 2026 Environmental Scan, a comprehensive resource designed to help hospitals and health systems navigate a rapidly evolving landscape. The scan provides data and trends that leaders can use to support strategic planning efforts.

This year’s Environmental Scan highlights issues such as:

Financial trends and challenges. Innovation, artificial intelligence and virtual care. Generational trends in health care. Chronic disease and health behaviors.

The 2026 Environmental Scan is available for download on the AHA website. AHA members can access a PowerPoint presentation for sharing key insights with stakeholders.