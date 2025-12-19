CMS announces voluntary model for providers who have not joined ACOs

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Dec. 18 that it will launch a voluntary payment model designed to broadly reach more health care providers who have not joined accountable care organizations, including those with specialized patient populations and others such as small, independent or rural-based practices. The Long-term Enhanced ACO Design Model will begin Jan. 1, 2027, and continue for 10 years. CMS said ACOs can apply for participation in March following the release of a request for applications.

