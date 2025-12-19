AONL announces former CEO Robyn Begley to receive its 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award

The American Organization for Nursing Leadership Dec. 18 announced Robyn Begley as the 2026 recipient of its Lifetime Achievement Award. The award recognizes leaders in nursing who have served the association in a prestigious leadership capacity. Begley served as AONL CEO and AHA chief nursing officer and senior vice president of workforce from 2018-2024. She is currently a member of the board of directors for AtlantiCare Health System in Atlantic City, N.J., and an inaugural member of Georgetown University’s Nurse Executives in Residence program.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.