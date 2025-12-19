Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,259 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,745 in the last 365 days.

AONL announces former CEO Robyn Begley to receive its 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award

The American Organization for Nursing Leadership Dec. 18 announced Robyn Begley as the 2026 recipient of its Lifetime Achievement Award. The award recognizes leaders in nursing who have served the association in a prestigious leadership capacity. Begley served as AONL CEO and AHA chief nursing officer and senior vice president of workforce from 2018-2024. She is currently a member of the board of directors for AtlantiCare Health System in Atlantic City, N.J., and an inaugural member of Georgetown University’s Nurse Executives in Residence program. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AONL announces former CEO Robyn Begley to receive its 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.