World Hydrogen Expo 2025 Opens, Aiming to Become a Global Hydrogen Cooperation Platform

WHE 2025 Opening Group Photo Nam-hoon Kang of Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association Laurent Antini, Chair of the International Partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Economy Jae-hong Kim of Korea Hydrogen Alliance Invited high officials touring the showfloor

◆ Participants include international organizations, related institutions, and companies from 26 countries and 279 organizations

GOYANG, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Hydrogen Expo 2025 (hereinafter WHE 2025), hosted by the World Hydrogen Expo Organizing Committee (Co-Chairs: Jae-hong Kim, President of the Korea Hydrogen Alliance, and Nam-hoon Kang, President of the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association), officially opens with its opening ceremony on the morning of December 4 (Thu). The event runs for four days, from December 4 to 7, at KINTEX Exhibition Center 2 in Goyang City. Opening hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 7).Beginning this year, the previously separate Hydrogen International Conference and the H2 MEET Exhibition have been integrated to create the largest WHE event ever held. WHE 2025 hosts participation from international organizations, related institutions, and companies from 26 countries and 279 organizations. The international conference, held from December 4 to 5, comprises three tracks: Leadership & Market Insight (policy and industry trends across major countries and industries), Hydrogen Deep Dive (technology and industry strategies from leading companies and experts), and Country Day (hydrogen industry cases from three countries). The international exhibition, held from December 4 to 7, spans 22,000 square meters across all hydrogen sectors—from production, storage, and transportation to utilization—and serves as a venue for practical technology exchange and business cooperation among global companies and institutions.The opening ceremony was attended by Minister Sung-hwan Kim of the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment, Representative Jong-bae Lee, Co-Chair of the National Assembly Hydrogen Economy Forum, the Organizing Committee Co-Chairs (Jae-hong Kim of the Korea Hydrogen Alliance and Nam-hoon Kang of the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association), as well as officials from overseas governments, international organizations, domestic and foreign industries, and related institutions, totaling more than 400 attendees.In his opening remarks, Organizing Committee Co-Chair Jae-hong Kim stated, “Even as the global hydrogen economy undergoes a period of adjustment, leading countries continue to invest from a mid- to long-term perspective. To ensure continued investment in Korea, we have integrated the conference and exhibition from this year to create practical business opportunities, and we will develop World Hydrogen Expo into a global hydrogen cooperation platform.”Co-Chair Nam-hoon Kang said in his welcome remarks, “Since the first hydrogen event began in 2020 under the title H2 MEET, it has expanded and evolved into a firmly established global hydrogen industry event. We will spare no effort in supporting this year’s event—featuring innovative technologies from domestic and global hydrogen leaders such as Hyundai Motor Group, Kolon Industries, 3M, and HD Hyundai Infracore—to become a venue for global exchange and cooperation in the hydrogen industry.”Jong-bae Lee, Co-Chair of the National Assembly Hydrogen Economy Forum, stated in his congratulatory remarks, “WHE 2025 will deliver a message to the world encouraging hydrogen leaders to unite through innovation and move forward more quickly. By strengthening international cooperation and collaboration, this event will provide a meaningful opportunity to enhance Korea’s status as a leading nation in the hydrogen economy. The National Assembly Hydrogen Economy Forum will also provide full legislative and policy support needed to advance Korea’s hydrogen economy and build a clean hydrogen ecosystem.”Tae-ho Jeong, Co-Chair of the National Assembly Hydrogen Economy Forum, said in his congratulatory remarks, “There are still many challenges to be addressed, including advancing clean hydrogen production systems, activating CHPS, expanding hydrogen infrastructure, and growing the utilization market. We are also concerned that uncertainties and reduced investment in the market may slow the momentum of the hydrogen economy. The National Assembly Hydrogen Economy Forum will make every effort to reflect field voices in policy and support legislative improvements needed to strengthen the competitiveness of the hydrogen industry.”Following the opening remarks and congratulatory messages, Laurent Antini, Chair of the International Partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Economy (IPHE), delivered a keynote speech. The opening ceremony concluded with distinguished guests touring the exhibition hall.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.