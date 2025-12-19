Whitelaw Rd / Boltonville Rd, Newbury
Traffic alert – Whitelaw Rd / Boltonville Rd, Ryegate
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Whitelaw Rd in Newbury is closed off in the area of Boltonville Rd due to a residential structure fire.
This incident is expected to last through the evening. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thanks,
Cullen Gomes
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
Vermont State Police Williston PSAP
3294 St. George RD Williston VT 05495
Phone 802.878.7111
PSAP FAX 802.878.3173
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.