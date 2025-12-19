Submit Release
Whitelaw Rd / Boltonville Rd, Newbury

Traffic alert – Whitelaw Rd / Boltonville Rd, Ryegate 

State of Vermont 

Department of Public Safety 

Vermont State Police 

St Johnsbury Barracks 

  

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

Whitelaw Rd in Newbury is closed off in the area of Boltonville Rd due to a residential structure fire.

This incident is expected to last through the evening.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.   

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully. 

 

 

