Defense Authorization Bill Advances Progressive Design-Build for Military Construction

New law provides explicit authority for Progressive Design-Build in military construction, modernizing federal project delivery.

PDB only works when teams may collaborate before cost is locked in. This provision gives military construction programs a delivery option matching the complexity and risk they manage in the field.”
— Louis J. Jenny, Vice President, Advocacy and Industry Engagement, DBIA
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) applauds the enactment of the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), signed into law by President Donald Trump. For the first time, the NDAA explicitly authorizes the use of Progressive Design-Build (PDB) for military construction projects, a milestone that delivers long-awaited clarity to the Department of Defense and marks a significant advancement in modernizing federal project delivery.

The provision establishes a clear framework for PDB, emphasizing qualifications-based, single-phase selection and early collaboration between Owners and industry partners, aligning with DBIA’s definition of Progressive Design-Build and reflecting best practices already in use on complex public projects.

This development removes years of uncertainty surrounding the use of PDB in military construction, empowering Owners to better manage risk, enhance cost certainty, and foster early collaboration, all of which are core principles of Design-Build Done Right®.

“Progressive Design-Build only works when teams are allowed to collaborate before cost is locked in,” said Louis J. Jenny, Vice President, Advocacy and Industry Engagement at DBIA. “This provision removes long-standing ambiguity and gives military construction programs a delivery option that matches the complexity and risk they’re managing in the field.”

“Progressive Design-Build has proven its value at the state and local level, particularly on complex projects,” said Thomas J. Foley, PE, CCM, DBIA, DBIA National Board Chair. “For Owners, it provides the flexibility needed to respond to real-world conditions, and clear federal authorization helps ensure it can be used as intended.”

DBIA has long advocated for clearer authorization of Progressive Design-Build at the federal level, citing its ability to support collaboration and accountability while improving schedule and cost performance. The organization will continue working with Congress and federal agencies to support implementation that reflects Design-Build Done Right® best practices.

