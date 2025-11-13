DBIA Announces Six New Inductees to the 2025 College of Fellows

2025 DBIA College of Fellows, from left: Dana Pomeroy, Eugene Torone, Jeannie Natta, Bill Hasbrook (Chancellor), Steve Grauer, Brandon Dekker and Rich Formella. Photo: Robb McCormick Photography, robbmccormick.com

The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) announces the induction of six distinguished industry leaders into the 2025 class of the DBIA College of Fellows.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) proudly announces the induction of six distinguished industry leaders into the 2025 class of the DBIA College of Fellows • J. Brandon Dekker, LEED GA, FDBIA (CannonDesign): A leading national voice for Progressive Design-Build and a driving force behind California’s expanded PDB legislation.• Richard Formella, PMP, FDBIA (Design-Build Strategic Solutions, LLC): A nationally recognized federal procurement expert who shaped modern design-build practice across multiple federal agencies.• Steve M. Grauer, FDBIA (Hensel Phelps): A veteran design-build executive known for advancing partnering, integration and high-complexity project delivery.• Jeannie Natta, FDBIA (University of Washington): A pioneering public-sector PDB leader who helped make UW a national model for progressive delivery.• Dana A. Pomeroy, AIA, LEED AP, FDBIA (Whiting-Turner): A 44-year industry leader whose multidisciplinary design-build career spans 100+ projects in 22 market sectors.• Eugene Torone, FDBIA (SLAM Construction Services): A long-time Northeast design-build champion who built SLAM’s collaborative delivery practice from the ground up.The DBIA College of Fellows honors the nation’s most accomplished Designated Design-Build Professionalswhose careers demonstrate leadership, integrity and an unwavering commitment to Design-Build Done Right. Elevation to Fellow status is the highest level of DBIA Certification and is limited to approximately 2% of all Designated Design-Build ProfessionalsCandidates must demonstrate:• At least 10 continuous years as a Designated Design-Build Professionaland 10 continuous years of DBIA membership;• Notable and sustained contributions to advancing the design-build profession; and• Significant service to DBIA through leadership, education, advocacy or committee work.“Design-build is the fastest growing and most popular segment of our nation’s construction industry, and DBIA is leading the way in advancing Design-Build Done Right,” said DBIA College of Fellows Chancellor William G. Hasbrook, MEMS, TCFM, FDBIA. “Much of that success is driven by the incredible leadership of design-build innovators like this new slate of Fellows. DBIA is proud to honor the contributions made by these impressive professionals and welcome them into the College of Fellows.”Inductees were formally recognized during the 2025 Design-Build Conference & Expo at the awards ceremony on Nov. 6 in Las Vegas.

