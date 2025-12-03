DBIA Announces Strategic Regional Realignment to Advance Design-Build Done Right®
Changes reflect record design-build growth, expanding membership and a renewed commitment to serving a diverse industry.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) announced a strategic reorganization of its regional structure to better serve the growing and diverse design-build community across the country. These changes come amid unprecedented industry momentum as design-build continues to rise as the mainstream project delivery method, now representing nearly half of all U.S. construction spending.
DBIA’s own growth mirrors that trend. Over the past year, membership has more than doubled — from 8,000 to nearly 20,000 members nationwide — driven by the industry’s embrace of collaborative delivery and DBIA’s new membership structure that removes barriers to access. This expanding and energizing community underscores the importance of aligning DBIA’s regional framework with today’s market realities and member needs.
These strategic adjustments will enhance local engagement, strengthen resource alignment and bolster DBIA’s ability to advance Design-Build Done Right® nationwide, delivering projects that achieve superior cost, schedule and quality outcomes while driving innovation that benefits Owners, industry and communities alike.
Key Regional Updates:
• Creation of the New York City Metro Region – Formerly part of the Liberty Northeast Region, this new region focuses exclusively on the vibrant NYC market, supporting members in one of the world’s most competitive and rapidly expanding construction environments.
• Redefined Liberty Northeast Region – With NYC now a separate region, Liberty Northeast can now focus on the unique environment in upstate New York, portions of New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania, with renewed capacity to meet the specific needs of these communities.
• Minnesota joins the Mid-America Region – Expanding Mid-America’s reach, Minnesota’s addition will strengthen collaboration and resources across the upper Midwest and central states.
• Dissolution of the Upper Midwest Region – Following careful evaluation, DBIA will retire this regional structure, transitioning states no longer aligned with a region to member-at-large territory.
• Member-at-Large Territories – North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana will now be served as part of DBIA’s member-at-large community, with direct access to DBIA national staff, resources and opportunities to engage with multiple regions.
• Enhanced National Support – DBIA National is expanding our headquarters staff to ensure dedicated focus based on Region-specific challenges and opportunities.
A Stronger, More Focused Approach
These changes are the result of a comprehensive review of DBIA’s regional structure, incorporating extensive member feedback, national construction spending forecasts and geographic growth trends for design-build. This data-driven approach ensures every member — no matter their location — receives the highest level of support and opportunity. By refining regional boundaries and establishing new structures where needed, DBIA can better respond to local market dynamics, legislative developments and industry growth.
Expanding Opportunities and Strengthening Community
“This realignment reflects DBIA’s commitment to strategic growth and member service,” said Thomas J. Foley, PE, DBIA, CCM, DBIA Board Chair. “We are positioning our regions to meet the unique needs of their territories while expanding opportunities for collaboration and innovation. Whether through the creation of the NYC Metro Region, the redefined Liberty Northeast or new connections for our member-at-large states, we are strengthening our ability to lead the design-build industry forward.”
“As design-build continues its rapid ascent, DBIA is evolving to match that pace,” said Lisa Washington, DBIA Executive Director & CEO. “With membership at an all-time high and new markets embracing design-build, we must ensure our structure meets the moment. This realignment is about more than shifting boundaries — it’s about empowering every member, in every location, to thrive in today’s marketplace and deliver the exceptional outcomes that Design-Build Done Right® makes possible.”
