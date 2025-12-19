Amaero Secures A$4.6 Million Refractory Powder Order from Titomic

Order underpins exclusive five-year supply agreement supporting US defense and advanced manufacturing applications

TENNESSEE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tennessee, United States | 19 December 2025 — Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA, OTC:AMROF), a US-based producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders, has received a A$4.6 million purchase order from Titomic Limited (ASX:TTT) for the supply of refractory alloy powders.The order is placed under the previously announced five-year exclusive supplier and development agreement between Amaero and Titomic covering refractory and titanium spherical powders. Deliveries are scheduled across the third and fourth quarters of FY2026 and will support a Titomic development program with a leading defense prime contractor.As part of the exclusive agreement, Amaero will also contribute A$2.3 million toward development expenses associated with the program.The collaboration brings together Amaero’s expertise in atomization of refractory and titanium alloy powders, its advanced atomization technology and scalable domestic production capabilities, with Titomic’s patented cold spray technology and experience in advanced manufacturing applications. The partnership is focused on accelerating qualification and adoption of advanced manufacturing solutions to address supply chain continuity and national security objectives in defense, aerospace and related industries.Hank J. Holland, Amaero’s Chairman and CEO, commented:“Amaero has been very intentional and highly strategic with its partnerships. In each case, Amaero has selected partners that have an important and differentiated market position that’s complementary to Amaero’s core competency and competitive edge. Importantly, the collaborations are intended to accelerate adoption of advanced manufacturing to address national security and sovereign manufacturing challenges.The 5-year exclusive supplier and development agreement with Titomic and this specific commercial opportunity is case in point. This is an important development program that addresses both a foundational technical challenge and legacy manufacturing and supply chain impediments. It’s a promising and significant production opportunity.”The secured order also reflects Titomic’s previously stated position on the importance of reliable materials supply for advanced manufacturing programs. Titomic CEO and Managing Director Jim Simpson previously stated that, “for Titomic and cold spray technology to reach their full potential, access to a readily available, resilient and scalable supply of refractory and titanium alloy spherical powders is imperative.As defense prime contractors have required spherical powders for development programs, this exclusive collaboration with Amaero ensures that the powders we use for first article demonstrations will be the same powders qualified for production, giving our customers confidence in supply chain continuity and performance.”Amaero said the order reinforces its strategy of disciplined investment in high-barrier, strategically important materials and partnerships that strengthen domestic manufacturing capability in mission-critical applications.About AmaeroAmaero Ltd (ASX:3DA, OTC:AMROF) is a dual ASX and OTC-listed company with manufacturing and corporate headquarters located in Tennessee, U.S. Amaero is a leading domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilised by the defense, space, aviation, and medical industries. The technical and manufacturing team brings decades of experience and know-how with pioneering work in gas atomization of refractory and titanium alloys. The Company has commissioned advanced gas atomization technology with an industry leading yield of AM powder. The Company is also a leader in PM-HIP (Powder Metallurgy Hot Isostatic Pressing) manufacturing of near-net-shape powder parts with forged-equivalent material properties and microstructure for a variety of alloys. PM-HIP manufacturing is helping alleviate the strained domestic supply chain for large scale castings and forgings.

