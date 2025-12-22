This 207-acre ranch is the future site of Boulder Crest Wyoming. Combat veterans participate in a Warrior PATHH program — a life-saving, Posttraumatic Growth–based training offered by Boulder Crest. This non-pharmacological, peer-delivered program has reported outcomes delivering a 58% reduction in PTSD symptoms among graduates. Al Ellis — Navy veteran, outdoorsman, and steward of Wyoming’s land, whose legacy of service will support generations of veterans and first responders. Boulder Crest is a nonprofit focused on the development of PTG-based training solutions to times of struggle, including PTSD, anxiety, depression, and suicidality. They train service members, veterans, and first responders to transform their struggle into strength.

A historic land donation enables the non-profit to expand life-saving programs for veterans and first responders across rural Wyoming and neighboring states

Al Ellis’ vision amplifies our mission. His gift enables us to save lives and scale Posttraumatic Growth, creating a place where those who served can rediscover meaning, purpose, and possibility.” — Josh Goldberg, CEO Boulder Crest Foundation

BOULDER, WY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boulder Crest Foundation , the global leader in the development and delivery of Posttraumatic Growth (PTG) programs, announces the receipt of a historic gift of 207-acre ranch in Boulder, Wyoming, generously donated by Navy veteran Albert “Al” Ellis and his family. The property will serve as the future site of Boulder Crest Wyoming.Ellis grew up in San Jose, California, beginning his working life picking fruit in the state’s farming communities. At 17, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving three years as an electronics technician. After his military service, Al worked at Lockheed Martin on the Polaris missile program before pursuing an entrepreneurial path shaped by his love of the ocean. For the next 20 years, Ellis worked as a commercial fisherman and diver, harvesting abalone and sea urchins; later building family businesses with his wife, Sondra, including seafood operations, restaurants, and a 40-acre avocado farm in Santa Barbara, California.After selling their California businesses, Ellis and his wife relocated to Wyoming, where his passion for backcountry photography led to extended wilderness expeditions supported by Ccara llamas. Today, Ellis is widely regarded as a leading expert on Ccara llamas. His decision to gift his Wyoming property reflects a lifetime defined by service, self-reliance, and a belief that land should serve a purpose greater than itself — values that align deeply with Boulder Crest Foundation’s mission.Situated against the stunning backdrop of the Wind River Range, the 207-acre property marks a major expansion for the Foundation. It joins existing Boulder Crest campuses in Virginia, Arizona, and Texas. The Wyoming location will serve as a sanctuary for the Foundation’s flagship program Warrior PATHH (Progressive and Alternative Training for Helping Heroes) for combat veterans and first responders, as well as Family Rest and Reconnection stays for service members, veterans, and their families, and Couples programs.“We are humbled and profoundly grateful to Al Ellis and his family for this extraordinary gift,” said Ken Falke, Founder and Chairman of Boulder Crest Foundation. “As a fellow Navy veteran, Al understands the sacrifice involved in service and the toll it can take long after the uniform comes off. He wanted this land to be a place of refuge and renewal for his brothers and sisters in arms. This 207-acre ranch is a legacy gift that ensures our nation’s heroes will have a home for hope and transformation in the Mountain West for generations to come.”The establishment of Boulder Crest Wyoming comes at a critical time, as the need for effective, non-clinical solutions to the challenges of trauma and cumulative stress continues to rise. This donation allows Boulder Crest to expand its reach to rural Wyoming and the neighboring states, a priority of care to our nation's heroes. This gift comes without the significant capital burden of land acquisition, enabling resources to be directed toward programming.“Al Ellis’ vision acts as a true force multiplier for our mission,” said Josh Goldberg, CEO of Boulder Crest Foundation. “By entrusting us with this land, he is enabling us to save lives and foster Posttraumatic Growth at scale. We take the responsibility of stewarding this gift very seriously. Boulder Crest Wyoming will stand as a testament to his generosity — not just as a new location, but as a place where those who have carried the weight of service can rediscover meaning, purpose, and a future filled with possibility.”The Foundation will immediately begin the planning phase to adapt the property for its programs, with initial programs beginning in 2026 and the campus expected to be fully operational in 2027.About Boulder Crest FoundationBoulder Crest Foundation is a pioneering nonprofit organization focused on the development of Posttraumatic Growth-based training solutions to times of struggle, including PTSD, anxiety, depression, and suicidality. Their non-pharmacological, peer-delivered, PTG-based programs — Warrior PATHH & Struggle Well — help service members, veterans, and the first responder community to transform their struggle into strength, and live great lives in the aftermath of trauma.Boulder Crest also extends its impact through professional development, training mental health and helping professionals integrate PTG practices into their work through the PTG Certification program for Licensed Mental Health Clinicians and the PTG Qualification program for healthcare, education, and peer-support personnel.Boulder Crest’s vision is bold yet simple: to reframe how we think about trauma and mental health so that we live in a world that is fueled and founded in notions of PTG, rather than PTSD, diminishment, diagnosis, or dysfunction. Recognized as the Home of Posttraumatic Growth, Boulder Crest has transformed the lives of over 180,000 individuals since its founding in 2013.

