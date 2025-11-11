Beyond 'Thank You for Your Service': Boulder Crest Foundation Helps Veterans Live the Lives They Deserve

Warrior PATHH participants pause for reflection at the heart of the labyrinth — a powerful moment of grounding and growth where they leave behind the emotional weight of their past and take their first steps toward healing. In a pivotal moment from “Ripcord,” a hand grips the ripcord — a powerful metaphor for taking control and choosing to heal. With the parachute open, the fall becomes flight — a powerful symbol of what’s possible when we choose to pull our own ripcord. Boulder Crest Foundation — with locations in Virginia, Arizona, and Texas — trains veterans to transform their struggle into strength using the science of Posttraumatic Growth From the edge of the overlook, Warrior PATHH participants see beyond their past — toward a future defined by purpose, growth, and hope.

An Innovative Nonprofit Organization Trains Veterans to Transform their Struggle into Strength using the Science of Posttraumatic Growth

On this Veterans Day, we call on every American to remember that our veterans’ greatest strength lies not only in how they served in uniform, but in their capacity to grow, lead, and serve long after.” — Josh Goldberg, CEO, Boulder Crest Foundation

BLUEMONT, VA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Veterans Day, Boulder Crest Foundation honors all who have served and recognizes the profound significance of their sacrifice. This day is about more than gratitude — it’s about understanding that for too many veterans, the battle doesn’t end when they return home.The invisible wounds of war — the memories, the grief, the struggle to find purpose — these are the battles that continue long after the uniform comes off. Far too many warriors are still fighting to come all the way home from war: to reconnect with themselves and their loved ones, to find peace, to rediscover appreciation for life.At Boulder Crest Foundation, every day is Veterans Day — a day not only to honor service, but to ensure that those who have worn the uniform have the training, skills, and community they need to thrive in the aftermath of trauma.Through its groundbreaking Warrior PATHH program, the nation’s first-ever program designed specifically to cultivate Posttraumatic Growth (PTG), Boulder Crest trains veterans to transform their struggles into strength.Built by veterans, for veterans, Warrior PATHH is a peer-delivered, non-pharmacological training program offered at no cost to veterans. Warrior PATHH has demonstrated powerful outcomes, including a 58% reduction in PTSD symptoms, a 58% reduction in depression symptoms, and more than 50% reductions in anxiety and stress.Boulder Crest’s latest short film, “ Ripcord ,” captures the deeply personal moment when a veteran must decide to help himself — to take that courageous first step toward healing. The film delivers a powerful message: only you can pull your own ripcord.“On this Veterans Day, we call on every American to remember that our veterans’ greatest strength lies not only in how they served in uniform, but in their capacity to grow, lead, and serve long after,” said Josh Goldberg, CEO at Boulder Crest. “We are committed to ensuring every veteran has that opportunity.”To veterans: If you are struggling, it’s time to pull that ripcord and Apply for Warrior PATHH today.To supporters: Your voice and action matter. Share this message with a veteran who needs to hear it, or donate to help expand these life-saving programs.Together, as a community, Boulder Crest believes we can ensure all veterans have the opportunity to live great lives after service.Learn more at BoulderCrest.org.About Boulder Crest FoundationBoulder Crest Foundation is the home of Posttraumatic Growth (PTG) and a global leader in developing and scaling PTG-based programs. A nationally recognized nonprofit, Boulder Crest serves veterans, first responders, active-serving military, and their families through transformative programs like Warrior PATHH, Struggle Well, and PTG Certification.

Boulder Crest Foundation Presents: Ripcord

