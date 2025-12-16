Boulder Crest Foundation Announces Continuing Education for Its Posttraumatic Growth (PTG) Certification Program

The Boulder Crest Institute for Posttraumatic Growth℠ is the world leader in advancing the science of Posttraumatic Growth (PTG). Their research and data is used to support the development, evaluation, and enhancement of transformative PTG training programs. Developed and taught by Dr. Richard Tedeschi, co-founder of the science of Posttraumatic Growth and Executive Director of the Boulder Crest Institute for Posttraumatic Growth℠, the program provides a research-informed curriculum for licensed mental health clinicians. Boulder Crest Foundation Logo

Licensed psychologists and social workers can now earn 16.5 Continuing Education (CE) credits, advancing their expertise in trauma care and Posttraumatic Growth

PTG has the potential to profoundly change how we treat trauma. By equipping clinicians with the practical framework of PTG, we are expanding the field’s capacity to transform struggle into strength.” — Dr Richard Tedeschi, co-founder of the Science of Postraumatic Growth (PTG)

BLUEMONT, VA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boulder Crest Foundation today announces that licensed psychologists and social workers can now earn 16.5 Continuing Education (CE) credits through its Posttraumatic Growth (PTG) Certification program. This milestone underscores the program’s value as a scientifically grounded, trauma-focused training that advances clinicians’ expertise in trauma care and Posttraumatic Growth.Developed and taught by Dr. Richard Tedeschi, co-founder of the science of Posttraumatic Growth and Executive Director of the Boulder Crest Institute for Posttraumatic Growth ℠, the program provides a research-informed curriculum for licensed mental health clinicians seeking to advance their trauma-informed practice.Dr. Tedeschi is recognized globally as the leading authority on PTG. A professor, clinician, and researcher for more than 40 years, he is a prolific author and one of Stanford University’s top 2% most-cited researchers worldwide. His work has shaped contemporary understandings of trauma, core belief disruption, and the processes through which individuals can experience profound personal growth following adversity. He has served as a consultant to the American Psychological Association and is a Fellow of the APA Division of Trauma Psychology.and the Division of Psychotherapy.A Course Designed for Clinicians on the Front Lines of TraumaGrounded in decades of peer-reviewed research, the PTG Certification program teaches clinicians to integrate empirically supported methods that promote psychological growth in the aftermath of trauma. Through a self-paced sequence of video lectures, reflection exercises, readings, and a final Capstone assignment reviewed by Dr. Tedeschi, participants learn:- The theoretical foundations and five domains of PTG- How PTG differs from and coexists with PTSD and resilience- Assessment strategies using validated tools such as the PTG Inventory (PTGI), Event-Related Rumination Inventory (ERRI), and Core Beliefs Inventory (CBI)- The cognitive, emotional, and relational processes that allow growth to occur- The five phases of Expert Companionship — a strengths-based, relational approach central to fostering PTG- How to apply PTG principles to case formulation and treatment planning for diverse populations“Posttraumatic Growth has the potential to profoundly change the way we understand and treat trauma,” said Dr Tedeschi. “Clinicians are the force multipliers of this movement. By equipping them with the tools, concepts, and practical frameworks of PTG, we are expanding the field’s capacity to transform suffering into strength.”Advancing a Global Mission to Bring PTG to Every CommunityFor more than a decade, Boulder Crest has been the world’s leader in developing, delivering, and scaling PTG-based programs — serving combat veterans, first responders, their families, and communities across the globe. The PTG Certification program extends this mission to the broader mental health community, offering clinicians a pathway to deepen their expertise while contributing to a growing global effort to change the way trauma is addressed.“We believe PTG should be accessible to all who have experienced trauma,” said Josh Goldberg, CEO of Boulder Crest Foundation. “Our mission has always been to share the science and practice of PTG as widely as possible, and clinicians are essential to that effort. By equipping providers — especially those supporting veterans, service members, and first responders who shoulder immense burdens — with the tools of PTG, we can broaden the reach and impact of this work in meaningful ways. And thanks to the incredibly generous support of Boeing, scholarships are available to licensed mental health clinicians serving these critical communities.”AvailabilityThe PTG Certification program is now open for enrollment. To learn more or register go to BoulderCrest.org.ApprovalsBoulder Crest Institute for Posttraumatic Growth℠ is approved by the American Psychological Association to sponsor continuing education for psychologists. Boulder Crest Institute for Posttraumatic Growth℠ maintains responsibility for this program and its content.Boulder Crest Institute for Posttraumatic Growth℠, provider number 1803, is approved as an ACE provider to offer social work continuing education by the Association of Social Work Boards (ASWB) Approved Continuing Education (ACE) program. Regulatory boards are the final authority on courses accepted for continuing education credit. ACE provider approval period: 04/04/2023-04/04/2026. Social workers completing this course receive 16.5 clinical continuing education credits.About Boulder Crest FoundationBoulder Crest Foundation is a pioneering nonprofit organization focused on the development of Posttraumatic Growth-based training solutions for times of struggle, including PTSD, anxiety, depression, and suicidality. Their non-pharmacological, peer-delivered, PTG-based programs — Warrior PATHH & Struggle Well — help service members, veterans, and the first responder community to transform their struggle into strength, and live great lives in the aftermath of trauma.Boulder Crest also extends its impact through professional development, training mental health and helping professionals to integrate PTG practices into their work through the PTG Certification program for licensed mental health clinicians and the PTG Qualification program for healthcare, education, and peer-support personnel.Boulder Crest’s vision is bold yet simple: to reframe how we think about trauma and mental health so that we live in a world that is fueled and founded in notions of PTG, rather than PTSD, diminishment, diagnosis, or dysfunction. Recognized as the Home of Posttraumatic Growth, Boulder Crest has transformed the lives of over 180,000 individuals since its founding in 2013.

