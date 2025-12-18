Adastra announced as a Gold-level sponsor for FABCON & SQLCON 2026

We are energized by our sponsors, whose partnership is essential. Their involvement allows us to deliver a high-quality experience and showcase impactful innovations across Microsoft Fabric and SQL.” — David Wilhelm, President of Tech Conferences LLC

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adastra is a global leader in AI and data-driven transformation, helping organizations lead with artificial intelligence responsibly, strategically, and at scale. With over 25 years of experience, Adastra empowers enterprise clients to unlock business value through data innovation, operational excellence, and smart customer engagement. Trusted by some of the world’s most prominent brands, Adastra delivers end-to-end solutions grounded in thoughtful strategy, robust governance, and deep technical expertise. From defining vision to ensuring execution, Adastra guides organizations through every stage of their AI, data and cloud journey—building future-ready capabilities and deliveringDavid Wilhelm, President of Tech Conferences LLC said “We are energized by the strong support from our sponsors, whose partnership is essential to the success of FABCON & SQLCON. Their involvement allows us to deliver a high-quality experience and showcase impactful innovations across Microsoft Fabric and SQL.”As Gold-level sponsor, Adastra will have a prominent presence at the event, with a dedicated booth and a speaking session. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the company's latest innovations and how they can help businesses stay ahead in the ever-changing IT landscape.For more information about Adastra and its services, please visit https://adastracorp.com . Stay tuned for updates and announcements about FABCON & SQLCON 2026 and join us for an unforgettable event.

