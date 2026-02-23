SAS to showcase leading decision intelligence at FABCON & SQLCON - The Microsoft Fabric & SQL Community Conferences

FABCON & SQLCON SAS

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAS , a global leader in data and AI, is proud to announce its participation as a Gold Sponsor for the upcoming The Microsoft Fabric & SQL Community Conferences ( FABCON & SQLCON ) in Atlanta, Georgia, from March 16 to 20, 2026.At FABCON, attendees can learn more about SASsolutions built for the Microsoft community, including SASDecision Builder, which is now generally available on Microsoft Fabric. SAS Decision Builder is a cloud-based decision intelligence solution that lets customers easily combine multiple AI models, rules and procedural logic into a composite AI workflow to scale and collaborate across workplaces. It is built with SAS’ leading decision intelligence capabilities, which major analysts have recognized repeatedly as standouts in the industry. SAS has also recently been recognized as a Leader in in the inaugural 2026 GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for Decision Intelligence.With built-in automation and governance, Microsoft Fabric customers can embark on a trusted agentic future with robust decisioning workflows from SAS. By utilizing SAS Decision Builder on Microsoft Fabric, customers can work seamlessly across the data and AI lifecycle and deliver decisions backed by AI they can trust. This offering is the latest in SAS’ portfolio available on Microsoft Marketplace. A leader in the technology space for nearly half a century, SAS has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses looking to harness the power of data and AI to drive growth and innovation."Our customers leverage vast data resources to drive predictive models, but they struggle with operationalizing them into production. They need data they can trust and outcomes their businesses can rely on, which is what SAS has been doing for 50 years now," said Jared Peterson, Senior Vice President of Global Engineering at SAS. "With SAS Decision Builder, users can combine business rules and AI models in an automated workflow directly in their Fabric environment to complete the critical last step."FABCON & SQLCON is a premier event for professionals in the data and technology industry, providing a platform for networking, learning, and collaboration. The Microsoft Fabric & SQL Community Conferences will feature a variety of sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities for attendees to learn about the latest trends and advancements in the data and technology industry. SAS will also host a booth at the conference, where attendees can interact with SAS experts and learn more about their data and AI software and solutions.For more information about FABCON & SQLCON - The Microsoft Fabric & SQL Community Conferences and to register for the event, please visit https://fabriccon.com Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Decision Intelligence Platforms, David Pidsley, Carlie Idoine, Kevin Quinn, Gareth Herschel, Kjell Carlsson, 26 January 2026Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About SASSAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.