Acterys announced as a Platinum-level sponsor for FABCON & SQLCON 2026

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acterys is a powerful enterprise planning engine, trusted by Microsoft and Fortune 500 companies for its AI-driven forecasting, smart write-back capabilities, and seamless integration with Microsoft Fabric, Power BI, Excel, Azure AI, and other enterprise tools. Acterys Data Intelligence empowers CIOs to create tailored, scalable, AI-ready applications that integrate seamlessly with existing enterprise systems, ensuring real-time access to accurate data for planning and analytics. By consolidating write-back and workflows within a secure, governed platform, Acterys enhances IT efficiency and supports business growth while reducing technical complexity.David Wilhelm, President of Tech Conferences LLC said “We are energized by the strong support from our sponsors, whose partnership is essential to the success of FABCON & SQLCON. Their involvement allows us to deliver a high-quality experience and showcase impactful innovations across Microsoft Fabric and SQL.”As Platinum-level sponsor, Acterys will have a prominent presence at the event, with a dedicated booth and a speaking session. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the company's latest innovations and how they can help businesses stay ahead in the ever-changing IT landscape.For more information about Acterys and its services, please visit https://acterys.com/ . Stay tuned for updates and announcements about FABCON & SQLCON 2026 and join us for an unforgettable event.

