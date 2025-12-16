Quadrant Technologies announced as State Farm Arena Sponsor for FABCON & SQLCON 2026

We are thrilled Quadrant Technologies is a sponsor of FABCON & SQLCON. Their involvement allows us to deliver a high-quality experience and showcase impactful innovations across Fabric and SQL.” — David Wilhelm, President of Tech Conferences LLC

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quadrant Technologies , a global leader in IT services, announced as a State Farm Arena Sponsor for FABCON & SQLCON 2026 . The highly anticipated event, which will bring together industry leaders and experts in the fields of cloud, data, analytics, and AI, will take place in March 2026 and is expected to attract thousands of attendees from around the world.Since its inception in 2004, Quadrant Technologies has been at the forefront of innovation, providing cutting-edge solutions in cloud computing, data management, analytics, and AI. With a focus on cost-efficiency and security, the company has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 500 companies.David Wilhelm, President of Tech Conferences LLC said “We are energized by the strong support from our sponsors, whose partnership is essential to the success of FABCON & SQLCON. Their involvement allows us to deliver a high-quality experience and showcase impactful innovations across Microsoft Fabric and SQL.”As a State Farm Arena Sponsor, Quadrant Technologies will have a prominent presence at the event, with a dedicated booth and a speaking session. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the company's latest innovations and how they can help businesses stay ahead in the ever-changing IT landscape.For more information about Quadrant Technologies and its services, please visit www.QuadrantTechnologies.com . Stay tuned for updates and announcements about FABCON & SQLCON 2026 and join us for an unforgettable event.

